RESCHEDULED UK OCTOBER 2021 TOUR INCLUDING TWO NEW DATES

DON’T MISS HRVY COMPETE FOR THE STRICTLY COME DANCING TROPHY THIS SATURDAY NIGHT ON BBC1

Watch the new video for new single ‘baby, I love your way’

Due to the ongoing global pandemic and restrictions in place, HRVY has announced that his upcoming April 2021 tour has been rescheduled to October 2021. Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets as they will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

HRVY has also announced two additional dates for the tour including a second show at the London Palladium and a brand-new show at Bristol Anson Rooms. Tickets for these shows go on general sale at 10:00AM Friday 18 December 2020 via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Due to demand, venue upgrades in Manchester and Birmingham have been confirmed with tickets onsale now.

HRVY’s quest to craft the perfect pop song is connecting with an astronomical audience worldwide, with 20,000 tickets already sold for his upcoming rescheduled World Tour including dates in the UK, Europe, US, Asia, and Australia. At just 21, HRVY is already a global star, having travelled the world building fans and scoring collaborations with artists from Korean supergroup NCT Dream, esteemed Norwegian DJ duo Seeb, Becky Hill & Noah Cyrus collaborator Matoma, and Mexican-born Latino sensation Danna Paola.

HRVY has 4.8 million Instagram followers, over 2.7 million YouTube subscribers, and more than 1 billion combined streams to his name. 2018 saw him perform his biggest ever UK headline gig at London’s Hammersmith Apollo and last year saw him performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend sharing the same stage as Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, Stormzy, and Charli XCX – both proving to be landmark moments in the pop star’s career.

Don’t miss HRVY as a finalist on BBC 1’s Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday night at 6pm where he will be competing for the all-important strictly trophy.

HRVY UK and Ireland tour dates – rescheduled from April 2021.



Sun 19 Oct 2021 Glasgow O2 Academy

Mon 18 Oct 2021 Newcastle University

Wed 20 Oct 2021 Dublin Academy

Thu 21 Oct 2021 Leeds Beckett Students’ Union

Sun 24 Oct 2021 London Palladium – SOLD OUT – Tickets from Sun 11 Apr 2021 valid for this show

Mon 25 Oct 2021 London Palladium – new show

Wed 27 Oct 2021 Bristol Anson Rooms – new show

Thu 28 Oct 2021 Oxford O2 Academy

Fri 29 Oct 2021 Birmingham O2 Academy – venue upgrade

Sun 31 Oct 2021 Manchester Academy – venue upgrade

Connect with HRVY:

Instagram | YouTube | Twitter ||Facebook