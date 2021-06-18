Co-op Funeralcare homes are asking community to help provide pet essentials as local rescue centres face increase in demand for services

Co-op Funeralcare homes in Hull are supporting their local animal shelters by collecting donations from residents in the community. Co-op Funeralcare Boothferry and Brigg branches have started collecting food, blankets and beds for Oakwood Dog Rescue and Jerry Green Dog Rescue respectively.

Animal shelters have been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic over the last year due to falling donations and the cancellation of fundraising events.

Funeral Arranger at Brigg Funeralcare, Jo Fiebrich said: “Jerry Green Dog Rescue Centres have been hit hard by the covid lockdown, partly due to the cancellation of their public fundraising events last year. Here at Brigg Co-op Funeralcare, we are pleased to support Jerry Green by acting as a drop-off point for dog food and biscuits, toys and treats.”

Jerry Green Dog Rescue has been part of the Brigg community for many years. Established back in 1961, Jerry Green wanted to revolutionise the quality of life for rescue dogs in North Lincolnshire. He believed that all dogs deserved a good life and a safe, loving home.

Funeral Service Manager at Hull/Scunthorpe Funeralcare, Jodie Pask said: “We’ve all felt the effects of living through a global pandemic, but the impact of COVID-19 on pets has not received the attention it deserves. Animal shelters up and down the country are facing serious financial strain, which is why here at Co-op, we are urgently trying to support our local dog rescue centres. We are appealing for donations from people across the region to help us support these well-deserving shelters and make a difference to dogs in need.”

Demand for puppies soared during lockdown, with many pandemic pets bought or adopted on impulse and not cared for properly. Shelters are at capacity with many people experiencing ‘buyer’s remorse’ or facing financial or health problems due to the pandemic. The RSPCA has revealed that, sadly, about 40 pets a day are being abandoned across England and Wales.

In an effort to support other local causes, colleagues at nearby Co-op Funeralcare Beverley are collecting donations for East Yorkshire Food Bank. To donate towards any of these great causes, Co-op is encouraging residents in Hull to head down to their local funeral home and use the donation buckets provided.