INTREPID husband and wife team Nicky and Mark Jolley have raised a further £1,100 for a hospital charity, after taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Nicky and Mark, who both run their own Darlington-based businesses, HR2day Limited and MN Consultancy, are supporting County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust’s Charity throughout 2021.

Through their respective companies, they have already donated £3,500 to a project to improve children’s care across the Trust.

Now, the adventurous couple have tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks, scaling Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in under 13 hours to raise funds for the hospital charity.

Nicky, who is founder and managing director of HR2day, said: “It was a tough challenge but overall, one we have enjoyed – and we have been able to take in some stunning views of the Pennines on the 24-mile route.

“We are delighted to be able to support the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust charity, especially after a difficult year for fundraising last year.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has sponsored us in this challenge to enable us to reach our target of £1,100 – a big thanks goes to everyone who has helped us to help this great cause!”

Earlier this year, HR2day and MN Consultancy donated almost £3,500 to County Durham and Darlington’s hospital charity to bring a project to get children’s views on the care they had received to life.

The project uses a robot known as CAISY to help children and young people give feedback about their treatment and care in a fun and engaging way.

This allows staff to see what is working and enables them to improve care for all, including those with special educational needs.

Nicky said: “The CAISY project is so innovative, we were delighted to do what we could to help.”

Mark Jolley, managing director and specialist independent financial adviser at MN Consultancy, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the County Durham and Darlington Trust’s charity to improve and enhance patient care across our local area.

“Scaling the Yorkshire Three Peaks has been a real challenge – but a very worthwhile one both myself and Nicky have really enjoyed.”

The Yorkshire Three Peaks route is 24 miles and includes 1585m of climbing uphill.

The peaks form part of the Pennine range and encircle the head of the valley of the river Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.