A Warm Welcome Awaits!

Business and leisure travellers to Manchester will once again enjoy a warm welcome from Hyatt when the city’s two world-class properties reopen on July 20th, 2020, to a newly enhanced service featuring Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment that ensures every experience is one of comfort, safety and enjoyment.

Hyatt House Manchester is designed to make guests feel at home, offering residents spacious, apartment-style living paired with enhancing amenities like fully equipped modern kitchens and a roomy office space that help to maintain work and personal routines while on the road. There’s an onsite H Market for round the clock grab-and-go snacks and groceries and a 24/7 room service from its sister property Hyatt Regency Manchester. And when booking between now and September 8, 2020 save 15% on stays with Hyatt House including booking flexibility and free breakfast. World of Hyatt members save even more.

Hyatt Regency Manchester is an inviting upscale hotel offering a seamless and personalized experience with needs anticipated and exceeded. Rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning city or university green views. Travel stress-free and have everything to hand under one roof. When booking between now and September 8, 2020 save 15% on stays at a Hyatt Regency, also enjoy booking flexibility and free a la carte breakfast. World of Hyatt members save even more.

Situated in the buzzing Innovation District on the Oxford Road Corridor, both hotels are close to Manchester’s major transportation hubs and provide very easy access to the city’s major attractions.

FACT BOX

A one night stay at Hyatt House Manchester costs from just £98 per room per night, including a queen bed studio with kitchen, smart TV, smart work space and complimentary internet access.

To book tel (+44) 0161 359 5556 or click here