Hybrid high performer: the new Audi RS 5

Audi Sport’s first-ever high-performance plug-in hybrid boasts 470 kW (639 PS) of system output, reaches an optional top speed of 177mph, and covers day-to-day driving on electric power alone

World-first quattro with Dynamic Torque Control in the rear transaxle brings handling to a new level

Unmistakably RS: wider body work, darkened Matrix LED headlights, RS sport exhaust system and bold interior details

UK sales begin mid-2026; full UK specification and pricing to follow Ingolstadt, February 19, 2026 – The new Audi RS 5 is Audi Sport’s first high-performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV) – with real RS DNA and the highly-tuned hybrid-technology to match. The RS 5 masters any situation with agility and impressive precision and covers an extremely wide spread of driving dynamics – from comfortable every-day companion to potent performer. For the first time at Audi Sport, the powertrain pairs a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 outputting 375 kW (510 PS) and a 130 kW electric motor. They are joined by bespoke RS sport suspension with twin-valve shock absorbers, a completely new quattro drivetrain with Dynamic Torque Control, and world-first electro-mechanical torque vectoring at the rear. The new centre differential has a preload to always remain partially locked, managing longitudinal torque distribution. Transverse torque distribution at the rear is provided by a new differential that can shift torque between the wheels in milliseconds. The result: exceptionally agile, composed, and effortless driving. “The A5 model series’ new pinnace is our first high-performance plug-in hybrid. Our newly developed quattro drivetrain with Dynamic Torque Control is the world’s first electro-mechanical torque vectoring system in a production car. The sophisticated technical interplay between combustion engine and electric power brings performance and efficiency together in a new way at Audi. Customers can experience both peak sportiness and every-day comfort,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. Rolf Michl, Managing Director of Audi Sport adds: “The RS 5 and its innovative drive concept mark the beginning of a new era for our RS models. They bring a new level of dynamics to the driving characteristics our customers love and further improve day-to-day use value thanks to all-electric driving and innovative technologies. A new interpretation of the true RS experience.” The Audi RS 5 delivers motorsport performance for the road. Measuring around 90mm wider than the base-model A5 at the front and rear with flared fenders, it has a muscular stance. The three-dimensional Singleframe with a honey-comb grille and Air Curtains to control airflow dominate the front. At the rear, the aerodynamic diffuser and the RS sport exhaust system’s matte oval tailpipes ensure a sporty finish.

Both during the day and at night, the darkened Matrix LED headlights and their digital day- time-running-light signature in a checkered-flag design reinforce the car’s purposeful appearance. The high-performance PHEV is the first production RS model to feature a modular electrified powertrain. At its heart are an improved 2.9-litre twin- turbo V6, an electric motor outputting 130 kW, the hybridized eight-speed gearbox, and a completely new rear transaxle with electro-mechanical torque vectoring – a world first in a production model. An actuator, overdrive gears, and a differential combine to intelligently transfer torque between the rear wheels. They do so almost fully variably and depending on the driving situation. A control unit recalculates optimal torque distribution between the rear wheel every five milliseconds – a frequency of 200 Hz. The torque vectoring system then immediately and precisely implements it. Put simply, electro-mechanical torque vectoring is the invisible maestro conducting an orchestra of performance and making sure customers experience driving fun and safety like never before. The accurate interplay between all suspension components defines the driving characteristics of the Audi RS 5. The standouts: optimized and RS-specific front and rear axles, RS sport suspension with innovative twin-valve shock absorbers, RS-tuned steering, large 20-inch and 21-inch wheels shod in specifically tailored tyres, and powerful steel or ceramic brakes. The twin-valve technology allows the shock absorbers to provide both a very comfortable ride and an extremely sporty driving experience. It noticeably reduces pitch and roll, and means the dampers respond very quickly to changing road conditions. The optional Audi Sport package for the new RS 5 Avant and RS 5 Saloon is the epitome of sportiness. It adds exclusive elements like bespoke, dynamic front and rear bumpers as well as two-tone diamond-cut phantom black 21-inch wheels with matte accents. An RS sport exhaust system and the raised top speed of 177mph ensure even more performance. The exclusive interior features contrast stitching in Serpentine green for the first time. The package also offers a broad range of customization options, including Bedford green metallic paint. RS ceramic brakes with bronze-coloured calipers and carbon camouflage elements complete the look. The new Audi driving experience function is standard equipment. It enables users to view detailed analysis of the routes driven, displayed on the 14.5-inch MMI touch display. At the racetrack, they can also analyse and store sector times. When using the drive select mode RS torque rear, the system also offers statistics such as the drift angle achieved. The RS 5 family is built in Neckarsulm, Germany. The order books for European buyers open in the first quarter of 2026, and deliveries are expected to commence Summer 2026. You can find detailed information on the Audi RS 5 below.

Electrifying: the powertrain

The new RS 5 marks Audi Sport’s entry into the world of plug-in hybrids. A modular high- performance powertrain propels the muscular model. At its heart are an improved 2.9-litre twin- turbo V6, an electric motor outputting 130 kW integrated into the hybridized eight-speed gearbox, and a completely new rear transaxle. The latter enables electro-mechanical torque vectoring – offering especially fast and precise torque distribution and ensuring maximum driving dynamics. 2.9-litre V6 TFSI engine: 375 kW (510 PS) of power

Putting out 375 kW (510 PS), the improved 2.9-litre V6 TFSI engine in the RS 5 contributes noticeably more power than the previous generation. The increase of 44 kW is due to continuous performance-oriented development by Audi Sport. The RS 5 uses a modified Miller cycle that offers significant advantages under partial load. In the Miller cycle, the intake valves close earlier, increasing the engine’s efficiency. Two variable-geometry turbochargers provide boost; the piping is optimized for high pressures and minimal losses. This means the engine responds much more eagerly to throttle inputs. The increase in power and torque meshes perfectly with the 130-kW electric motor. Additionally, Audi has upgraded fuel delivery through higher injection pressure, increasing efficiency and providing more performance with lower emissions. Seeking to maximize responsiveness and performance, Audi’s engineers designed the shortest and least restrictive intake system possible from the ground up. Water-to-air intercoolers are used for the first time in the RS 5, lowering intake temperatures – especially under intense conditions. The result: maximum power is always available at the tap of the driver’s right foot. These components combined create a V6 that provides more power, operates more efficiently, and uses up to 20 percent less fuel under high loads than its predecessor – at the drop of a hat and with never-before-seen ease. Electric motor: 130 kW (177 PS) and 460 Nm of torque

For the new RS 5, Audi paired the improved 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 outputting 375 kW (510 PS) and 600 Nm of torque with a powerful electric motor. It provides an additional 130 kW (177 PS) and 460 Nm of torque. The total system output is up to 470 kW (639 PS) and 825 Nm of torque. When taking performance and fuel consumption together, the Audi RS 5 sets benchmarks in its class and offers sportiness and high efficiency without compromise. Furthermore, the electric motor enables even better throttle response and acceleration off the line. It also starts the engine, meaning a 12-volt starter motor is no longer needed.

The electric motor and the 400-volt electrical system are powered by a battery with a capacity of 25.9 kWh (22 kWh net) and forms the basis for electric propulsion in the RS 5. It contributes to an acceleration from 0-62mph in an impressive 3.6 seconds as well as allowing the RS 5 to travel on electric power alone. The electrical system also plays a key role in torque distribution via electro-mechanical torque vectoring – the defining feature of quattro with Dynamic Torque Control. Specifically designed for the RS 5, the electric motor features an external-rotor design – meaning the stator is inside the moving rotor. It enables the two to interact over a wider area for increased torque, better cooling, and higher efficiency overall. Be it every day driving or on the track, the electrified drivetrain offers a wide range of characteristics between whisper-quiet motoring in town and exploring the outer limits of brawny power delivery. The electric motor also ensures the RS 5 feels like an RS-model when driving electrically too. Battery and charging: improved cell chemistry puts more power on tap

The battery cells of the RS 5 are integrated beneath the boot floor. Thanks to their improved chemistry, they output more power at low states of charge as well as in extreme temperatures than the previous generation. The battery not only powers the traction motor. It also sends up to 8 kW to the permanent-magnet synchronous motor in the torque vectoring unit. Using three-phase alternating current (AC), the potent plug-in hybrid charges at up to 11 kW, meaning the high-voltage battery is charged to 100 percent in just 2.5 hours. A charging cable (mode 3, type 2 connector) is standard equipment. A high state of charge is essential to achieve the characteristics of RS-specific driving modes such as RS sport and RS torque rear. When they are activated, performance comes first. To ensure full electric support is available – for example for torque vectoring – the vehicle holds the state of charge at a high 90 percent in the modes RS sport and RS torque rear. This means drivers always have access to maximum electric power for sporty manoeuvres or dynamic acceleration. The battery always reaches and maintains ideal temperature thanks to intelligent thermal management. Depending on the situation, it is cooled. The system dynamically reacts to the driving conditions and the power needed at any given time. When using RS sport or RS torque rear mode, the battery is actively cooled to an optimal 20 degrees Celsius. Pumps, fans, and heat exchangers work together to ensure full electric performance at any time. The result: constant power delivery and maximum spontaneity – even under repeated maximum load.

Hybridized power delivery: eight-speed transmission and limited-slip centre differential

The power produced by the potent plug-in hybrid’s V6 powerplant and traction motor are delivered to the wheels via an eight-speed tiptronic transmission. It uses a conventional design with a torque converter and planetary gearset. Thanks to its eight closely spaced ratios, it enables small steps when changing gears. It has an external cooler to ensure reliable performance at high load. As a result, the drivetrain components are always operating in their peak performance range. The dynamic electronically controlled shift logic automatically adapts its shift points to the chosen driving mode – prioritizing either sportiness or efficiency. In addition, Audi reduced the resistance of heavy rotating components in the transmission. Put simply: the shift mechanism needs to use less energy to accelerate or decelerate them. This reduces lag when shifting gears, ensuring faster and more precise shifts as well as a more direct driving feel. The eight-speed tiptronic transmission is paired with a limited-slip centre differential that distributes torque between the two axles depending on the current driving situation. It can split power variably between 70/30 and 15/85 percent. This guarantees precise dynamics, excellent traction, and optimal agility while keeping stability continuously high. The exact recipe that made quattro drivetrains so successful for the last 45 years. Longitudinal torque distribution on a new level: centre differential with preload

The RS 5 marks the first time Audi Sport is using a new generation centre differential to handle torque distribution between the front and rear axles. The centre differential is preload, meaning that it is always at least partially locked, and forms the newest and highest level of quattro drivetrains. It improves both traction as well as turn in, enabling noticeably more dynamic manoeuvres. Preload ensures the axles remain coupled when no torque is being applied to the differential. On the road, this plays a role when the driver takes their foot off the throttle to turn into a corner, for example. In these situations, the differential preload supports turn in and minimizes internal understeer. The car’s response to steering inputs – especially off throttle and during weight transfer – is more precise, making the RS 5 more agile, dynamic, and controllable. While the engine in the RS 5 builds torque faster, it’s throttle response also further benefits from the new centre differential. When rapidly transitioning between on-throttle and off- throttle sections, the differential preload and resulting coupling between the axles mean power is transferred to the wheels faster – for more spontaneity, including when accelerating. When it comes to the drive concept of the Audi RS 5, the entire package is entirely new. It combines the centre differential with preload and innovative electro-mechanical torque vectoring at the rear. This ensures more precise, faster, and predictive power distribution and revolutionizes the quattro drivetrain for electrified high-performance models.

quattro with Dynamic Torque Control: precision near the limit

Audi is bringing a world first in a production vehicle with the RS 5: Dynamic Torque Control in the rear transaxle. Electro-mechanical torque vectoring is the invisible maestro conducting an orchestra of driving fun and safety like never before. This functionality is enabled by a central driving dynamics controller and the high-performance torque vectoring system. A water-cooled permanent-magnet electric motor with an output of 8 kW and 40 Nm serves as a high-voltage actuator, overdrive gears, and a conventional differential with low lock percentage are the key components. Combined, they can rapidly and precisely distribute torque between the rear wheels. It takes just 15 milliseconds – around a tenth of the blink of an eye – for the electro- mechanical torque vectoring to deploy torque differences of up to 2.000 newton metres and react to any driving situation. The overdrive gears use the actuator’s torque to transfer this difference to the wheels via the driveshafts. Unlike purely mechanical systems, electro-mechanical torque vectoring can transfer torque in either direction. It operates accurately and reliably, both on and off throttle as well as under braking – irrespective of which way the forces are pushing. The result: both under forceful acceleration and sudden braking, the system’s full potential is always available. Electro-mechanical torque vectoring in the rear transaxle ensures a perfect balance between agility, stability, and traction. In a straight line, the system initially splits torque evenly between both wheels. When necessary, it shifts it to the wheel with better traction – guaranteeing the Audi RS 5 maximum acceleration. When entering a corner, the torque differential has a stabilizing effect for high directional stability. At corner exit, torque is shifted to the outer wheel where it helps rotate the vehicle and realize its acceleration potential. Because the torque vectoring can be tuned differently for different cornering phases and different drive select modes, drivers can experience a broad range of driving characteristics in their RS 5. The driving dynamics controller (HCP1) makes this possible. It continuously analyses many different input values: the driver’s inputs – such as steering angle, throttle position, and brake pressure – are all considered. As is data about the vehicles current state – such as longitudinal and transverse G forces, yaw rate, slip angle, speed, and the surface’s estimated friction coefficient. All computations happen in one place. At a frequency of 200 Hz – meaning every five milliseconds – the driving dynamics controller calculates the target differential torque for the given driving situation. This is then applied by the electro-mechanical torque vectoring with the utmost dynamics and precision. This rapid and exact torque distribution supports drivers under sporty as well as tricky driving conditions. During fast cornering, it means the RS 5 turns in more readily and has immense traction on corner exit, during sudden lane changes on the highway it ensures safety and directional stability. The car reacts precisely and directly to steering inputs for the highest level of control and agility in any conditions and on any surface.

Put simply, the innovation of quattro with Dynamic Torque Control combines the advantages of a conventional limited-slip differential with that of mechanical torque vectoring systems – without their drawbacks. The result: a highly dynamic and controllable system that ensures driving fun, stability, and safety both in day-to-day driving and at the limit. Agile: the chassis

The accurate interplay between all suspension components defines the driving characteristics of the Audi RS 5. The standouts: optimized and RS-specific front and rear axles, RS sport suspension with innovative twin-valve shock absorbers, RS-tuned steering, large 20-inch and 21-inch wheels shod in specifically tailored tyres, and powerful steel or ceramic brakes. The unibody is 10 percent stiffer than the base model’s, reducing flex under high load and ensuring an even tighter and more controlled driving feel – the connection with the road is perceptibly more direct. To optimally handle longitudinal and lateral forces, the Audi RS 5 uses five-link suspension front and rear. The front axle went through targeted redevelopment: new joints, links, and rubber bushings noticeably improve suspension tuning. More precise and agile handling with higher comfort is the result. Furthermore, the improvements make for more stable road holding, more direct reactions to steering inputs, and more effective damping of vibrations and bumps. quattro all-wheel drive with Dynamic Torque Control necessitated sweeping changes at the back. As a result, Audi developed the rear axle of the RS 5 from a clean sheet. Compared to the predecessors, the elastokinematic properties have significantly improved. Elastic deformations ensure the wheels perfectly follow the road under high load – such as during acceleration, braking, or cornering. Since they remain in constant stable contact with the road, the vehicle drives in a more precise, safe, and agile way, with more grip and control, remaining composed during sporty driving. The new RS sport suspension with twin-valve shock absorbers plays a major role in the muscular models balanced handling. Twin-valve technology allows the shock absorbers to provide both a very comfortable ride and an extremely sporty driving experience, as both compression and rebound can be controlled independently. It also noticeably reduces pitch and roll, and means the dampers respond very quickly to changing road conditions. The RS 5 stays on track, even in dynamic situations, and offers high everyday comfort. The Audi drive select modes mean drivers can tailor the suspension to their liking, from extremely compliant to maximally sporty. The RS sport suspension’s dampers weren’t just tested on the road and the racetrack. Audi Sport also put them on a hydro pulse system – a special test facility – to optimally tune them under extreme conditions. Variations in wheel loads are minimal, even under conditions way beyond anything seen on the road.

The system simulates drastic shocks from the road surface, such as potholes, hard weight transfers, and high speeds on uneven terrain – precisely, repeatably, and with higher forces than real driving. This enables Audi to design a suspension setup that doesn’t just allow for controlled dynamics in day-to-day driving but also offers full control, stability, and feedback under extreme conditions. The RS sport driving mode was tuned for maximum traction and speed using this facility. As a result, the RS 5 – with its curb weight of 2,355 kilograms (Saloon) or 2,370 kilograms (Avant) – delivers pure performance with precise handling, impressive stability, and feels quick on its feet. The steering in the RS 5 has been RS-tuned. It reacts instantly and precisely to inputs. At 13:1, the steering ratio is much more direct than the base model’s and offers particularly exact feedback as well as rapid reactions to small steering inputs. Close integration with the electronic stability control (ESC) delivers stability and control, while reduced steering weight guarantees effortless handling. For confident inputs during fast cornering, steering weight is reduced further – a perfect combination of power, feeling, and technique. The integrated brake regulation system (iBRS) of the RS 5 is blending-capable and operates through brake-by-wire. During deceleration, the system primarily uses regenerative braking (recouperation), only when more braking force is needed are the friction brakes deployed. A newly developed and specifically tuned ABS software version 2.0 ensures finely dosed and direct adjustments and meshes perfectly with the steel or ceramic brakes’ high performance. As a result, the RS 5 offers fast and safe braking under any conditions. Forged 21-inch RS wheels in a six-twin-spoke design are fitted on all four corners; the rears are wider than the fronts (10,5 J versus 10 J). This means a slightly larger contact patch. More rubber meets the road which supports higher lateral forces for more grip in corners, more stable handling, and more precise turn-in since the tire deforms less. As standard, the car is equipped with 20-inch RS steel brakes, their disks have a diameter of 420 mm at the front and 400 mm at the rear with a choice of black or red calipers. As an option, 21-inch RS Ceramic Brakes are available. Here, the disks measure 440 mm at the front and 410 mm at the rear, and customers can also choose between black, bronze, and red calipers. The ceramic brakes are around 30 kilograms lighter than their steel counterparts, extremely heat resistant, and more durable – advantages that mainly come into play under sustained heavy use. In a segment-first, ceramic disks are also fitted at the rear. With them equipped, an RS 5 travelling at 62mph comes to a stop in 30.6 metres – and makes a strong statement for safety and performance. Tires sized 20 or 21 inches stay in contact with the road and have been developed specifically for the RS 5 to guarantee optimal grip and performance. Individualized: the driving modes

Sophisticated interplay between potent hybrid power, fine-tuned suspension, and electro- mechanical torque vectoring that distributes torque between the left and right in milliseconds shapes the extraordinary driving experience the RS 5 provides and makes it more flexible than ever.

The car stays manageable at any time. Drivers can choose between different driving modes – from relaxing all-electric travel to uncompromising sportiness. Intelligent energy recovery enables efficiency, and power deployment on tap. The result is a masterful synthesis of technology, precision, and pure driving fun. Get off the line any time: boost function on a button

Full power is available at the push of a button thanks to the boost function. Press it, and the performance hybrid deploys maximum acceleration for 10 seconds – perfect for quick overtakes. When the function is activated, the gearbox selects the perfect gear to ensure instant, direct, and dynamic acceleration. A countdown in the driver information display shows how much of the 10 seconds of boost remains. Afterwards, the system returns to the previously selected driving mode. Indeed, the function can be triggered while any drive select mode is active. When the boost button is pressed during all-electric driving, the 2.9-litre V6 TFSI engine is instantly ready to offer the car’s full power potential. At the same time, the exhaust valves open for an extra emotional sound experience. One RS, many facets: the Audi drive select modes

The Audi drive select modes cover an exceptional range of characteristics. Between comfort, balanced, dynamic and the RS-specific modes, they ensure true versatility. All-electric driving is available in comfort and balanced mode to ensure whisper-quiet travel in town and even on longer distances, while driving feels decidedly harmonious and handling on corner exit remains neutral. At the touch of a button, the RS 5 transforms from relaxing travel companion to rear- biased canyon carver. Its dynamics can be precisely controlled – from neutral to intentional oversteer. In dynamic mode, the RS 5 responds even more directly and immediately to steering and throttle inputs. The car remains neutral off centre, while a noticeable rear bias at corner exit ensures particularly dynamic acceleration. Reduced yaw damping at the limit makes the vehicle behaviour even more lively – ideal for a sporty, direct driving experience with maximum feedback. The RS torque rear mode, coming to the RS 5 for the first time, stands for maximum rear bias and controlled drifts on closed courses. In this driving mode, a particularly high proportion of torque is directed to the outside rear wheel. This makes the RS 5 feel extremely agile and playful – while maintaining full control and manageability. One highlight: the Audi driving experience function allows precise recording and evaluation of torque rear driving. Data such as lap times, distance covered, and drift angle can be recorded and analysed later. The RS sport mode stands for maximum propulsion without compromise. The neutral handling characteristics are specifically tuned for enormous lateral acceleration. As a result, the vehicle remains particularly agile in corners and precisely controllable with the highest traction on corner exit, even at high speeds and during dynamic driving manoeuvres.

In RS individual mode, the RS 5 can be tailored entirely to personal preferences: customers can individually configure steering, suspension, throttle response of engine and electric motor, sound, ESC, and the electro-mechanical torque vectoring – for a driving experience that aligns exactly with their own preferences. In true RS fashion, gear changes in dynamic, RS sport, and RS torque rear are quick, precise, and forceful. The RS sport exhaust system underscores every throttle input with rich, full-bodied sound. Intelligent energy recovery: coasting and braking recouperation

The times during which the driver doesn’t have their foot on the throttle are of major importance to the plug-in hybrid’s efficiency. Energy recovery (recouperation) is controlled depending on the selected gear in accordance with a pre-defined deceleration rate. In addition, automatic recouperation can be activated via the MMI. It lets the vehicle vary regeneration automatically. While the RS 5 is moving under electric power, the regen rate can be adjusted during coasting in three stages using the paddles on the steering wheel – just like on the all-electric models. The new RS 5 has two operating modes: “EV” and “Hybrid.” In EV mode, the high-performance model relies solely on electric propulsion. Besides automatic operation in Hybrid mode, a preferred state of charge for the battery can be selected using a digital slider, meaning users have full control over how far the battery is charged. For example, they might decide to set it to a level that allows all-electric motoring near a destination that doesn’t have a charging point. Predictive operating strategies optimize energy planning for the upcoming route. The aim is to cover city driving and traffic jams on electric power – for more efficiency, lower local emissions, and a hybrid experience. Whenever the selected state of charge (SoC) is below the current SoC, the battery is discharged to this value. As long as both values are the same, the combustion engine propels the car, saving battery charge. If the target SoC is above the current SoC, the combustion engine charges the high-voltage battery. During driving, the battery can be charged up to 80 percent. The RS 5 not only keeps the battery charged to maximize efficiency and minimize emissions, but also to enable sporty driving. While dynamic mode is active, the battery is never discharged below 20 percent to ensure sufficient reserves to deploy the boost function. In the modes RS sport and RS torque rear, the battery never goes below 90 percent. This means drivers always have access to full electric power for sporty manoeuvres or dynamic acceleration. Intensified: the design

The Audi RS 5 delivers motorsport performance for the road – as is also evidenced by its styling. The optional darkened Matrix LED headlights feature an RS-specific digital day-time-running- light signature in a checkered-flag design. Matching RS-specific coming-home and leaving-home lighting scenarios reinforce the car’s dominant appearance even standing still.

The exterior: a puristic powerhouse

With a long wheelbase, large wheels, and low body, the Audi RS 5 always looks ready to pounce. The Saloon with its coupé-like silhouette is a symbiosis of design and functionality: the compact cabin seamlessly flows into the shallow rear window and what appears to be a short boot lid with a striking ducktail. In actual fact, the shallow rear window is part of the boot lid – creating plenty of space for loading and unloading. This design makes dynamics visible and increases practicality. Just like its famous ancestors, the new RS 5 features a typically muscular RS-build. Compared to the base model A5, it has been widened by four centimetres on either side both front and rear. The Singleframe with a three-dimensional honey-comb grille dominates the front. A dark mask links it to the Air Curtains that control airflow around the front wheels, underlining the design’s functional aspects. Air vents in front of and behind the fenders underline the model’s strong presence. Powerful sculpted wheel cutouts purposefully protrude from the shoulder line – a clear homage to the legendary Audi Ur-quattro and an unmistakable trait of the RS DNA. The rear impresses with a strongly modelled diffuser featuring vertical fins for maximum aerodynamics. The RS exhaust system’s tips are centrally positioned and have matte oval tailpipes. The exhaust system was developed from scratch. Its valves can open to any position, creating the right soundtrack for each driving mode. In a nod to the motorsport heritage of the RS 5, a red reflector is vertically placed in the centre of the diffuser. Light: visibly exclusive and safe

Its lighting technology reinforces the unmistakable character of the RS 5. The second-generation digital OLED rear lights make a convincing statement for design, functionality, and safety on the road. The exclusive light signature is designed to look like a checkered flag. Nothing is left to be desired when it comes to safety functions in the RS 5. Like its sister models from the A5 model series, the high-performance hybrid’s digital OLED rear light 2.0 comes with communication light that can improve safety on the road. For example, it can warn other drivers ahead of accident and breakdown sites. In addition, the communication light displays a specific additional graphic with warning symbols in critical driving or traffic situations. Form follows performance – and leaves an impression

As standard, Audi Sport paints the RS 5 in one of nine colours, including Ascari blue, Mythos black, and Progressive red (all metallic). For those who make their cars one-of-a-kind, Audi exclusive offers a range of fascinating effect colours – such as Merlin pearl effect, Goodwood green, and Panther black crystal effect. Matte paint in Plateau grey looks especially effective on the RS 5 and is also exclusive to the model. Style meets substance: to match the paint, Audi Sport offers tailored exterior design packages with different colours and materials.

The blades in the front bumper, inserts in the side skirts, and the diffuser at the rear come in gloss black as standard. The Saloon’s split lip spoiler comes in the same colour. The carbon design package turns these elements to glossy carbon for a sportier appearance. Besides gloss black, the exterior mirrors can be optioned in carbon. A black package is standard on the RS 5, meaning that trim pieces like the window trim, door handle inserts, and RS badges are always gloss black, the Audi rings always finished in anthracite. The perhaps strongest contribution to the car’s look comes from the wheels. When it leaves the plant in Neckarsulm, Germany, the sportiest member of the A5 family rides on matte grey 20- inch alloy wheels with a 5 Y-spoke design and 285/35 tyres as standard. A new RS-exclusive option: impressive forged 21-inch twin-spoke wheels, available in metallic black, Neodymium grey matte, or matte platinum grey. Stay informed down to a tenth of a second with RS-specific displays

The cockpit in the RS 5 is an ultra-modern, driver-oriented command post. At its centre is the slim, free-standing Audi MMI Panorama display that shows the most important information at a glance. It is made up of the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and the 14.5-inch MMI Touch Display, has a curved design, and is powered by OLED technology. A 10.9-inch passenger display is standard fit and further augments the digital experience. It allows passengers to help drivers operate vehicle and navigation functions – or they can just enjoy their own entertainment spanning from media content to interactive features. The Audi virtual cockpit offers sporty dials tailored to the RS 5 that display engine revolutions, speed, and a shift light. Keen drivers can also access performance data like G forces, temperatures and pressures for individual tires, lap times, as well as detailed information to the drivetrain, power, and acceleration. The configurable head-up display brings information even closer. It projects data such as engine revolutions, speed, and the current gear onto the windshield – styled as a dial if the driver likes. The shift indicator is a special focus, precisely visualizes the ideal moment to change up. The head-up display can also show acceleration and a launch control guide. The 14.5-inch MMI touch display of the RS 5 not only houses the well-established comfort and infotainment functions from the A5 model series but also elevates the driving experience to a new level. Being a plug-in hybrid, the model displays a detailed real-time representation of energy flows – both under acceleration and regenerative braking. The temperatures of tyres, the transmission, the rear transaxle, and the battery can also be shown. Audi driving experience: a highlight for performance enthusiasts

The factory-fitted Audi driving experience function enables particularly in-depth analysis of driver’s actions – including on world-famous racetracks, if desired. The RS 5 records data on accelerator and brake pedal use, oversteer and understeer, as well as lateral, longitudinal, and overall acceleration. Lap and sector times can be recorded accurately, saved, and compared across multiple runs.

Even unknown or private racetracks are no problem: the RS 5 automatically creates new track profiles based on a recorded lap. Users can also set up individual sectors and compare them later with previous laps – including split times and analysis of individual track segments in terms of lateral acceleration and other parameters. For a complete experience, drivers can document their journey on video: an optional dashcam, discreetly integrated into the rearview mirror, visually captures highlights, and driving achievements. An interior to match: uncompromisingly RS

The interior of the all-new RS 5 delivers the uncompromising sportiness that only an Audi Sport RS model can guarantee. Up front, sport seats plus with honeycomb quilting provide not only exceptional lateral support but also deliver outstanding comfort on extended drives. Electric adjustments and standard massage functionality ensure driver and passenger satisfaction on every journey. Customers can choose from five distinct interior designs, each differentiated by unique materials and colour schemes. They all share maximum RS differentiation, including full-length colour- coordinated seat belts and RS logos on all floor mats matched to each interior colour. Complementing each design, the headliner is consistently finished in black across all configurations. The instrument panel, armrests, and door trim are executed in soft Dinamica microfiber in black. The flat-bottom RS steering wheel matches the interior and is wrapped in perforated Nappa leather with a colour-coordinated 12 o’clock marker in smooth leather. The clasp on the lower spoke is finished in red. Integrated RS satellite controls on the steering wheel enable direct selection of RS drive modes and activation of the boost function. For the red interior, customers can also choose a variant with dynamic colour accents. In this configuration, all interior elements except the seats are finished in Dinamica deep black for an especially sporty appearance – including the steering wheel, knee pads, armrest, Softwrap on the instrument panel, and door armrests. Contributing to the athletic ambiance are highlight surfaces throughout the interior, finished as standard in dark metallic vanadium. These include the shift paddles, Audi emblem and steering wheel clasp, door handles, door sill inlays, air vents, and – exclusive to RS – the illuminated seat frame trim with RS logo. To complete the interior, various decorative inlays are available: open-pore carbon micro twill, aluminium rhombus in black lacquer, and carbon camouflage.

The optional Audi Sport package: design meets performance

Audi Sport offers a new and exclusive option for those seeking to further individualize their RS 5: the optional Audi Sport package delivers maximum equipment in design, sound intensity, performance, and personalization. With this package, the front air intakes are even larger and more athletically styled, while the rear diffuser takes on a more dynamic design. For exterior colours, Audi Sport recommends Bedford green metallic – this colour is exclusively available with the package. An exclusive variant of the 21-inch wheel in black with diamond-cut finish (bicolour) and satin matte coating is a perfect match. Behind them, the optional ceramic brake system gleams in the exclusive bronze colour variant. The RS sport exhaust system with matte black tailpipes is also included, delivering an unmistakable RS sound. Additionally, the new RS 5 with the Audi Sport package achieves a top speed of 177mph. The exclusive interior captivates with an athletic appearance. The leather seats are accented with Dinamica in deep black on the seat and backrest side bolsters, while Dinamica in deep black also dominates the remaining interior surfaces including the steering wheel. The seat stitching with honeycomb quilting, seat belts, floor mat stitching with RS logo, and steering wheel with specific 6 o’clock insert are exclusively accentuated in this colour for the Audi Sport package.