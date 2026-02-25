MG achieves 1 million European landmark

1 million European sales achieved by MG Motor

Over 300,000 MG electric vehicles delivered

386,000 sales in MG Motor’s UK home market

MG Hybrid+ sales propel growth

MG Motor has confirmed today that it has delivered its one millionth customer car in Europe. MG returned to its UK home market in 2011 with the MG6 and since then has become an increasingly prominent and popular brand across Europe with over 1,300 dealer partners and representation in 34 markets.

A major factor behind MG’s ascent has been the brand’s ability to offer truly affordable, stylish, and fun to drive electric and advanced hybrid vehicles which were available ahead of many other marques, with the original and much-acclaimed MG4 EV proving to be a notable success. MG has now delivered 317,000 electric vehicles in Europe and has just launched the 2026 MG4 EV and all-new MG4 EV Urban.

The company has also spearheaded the introduction of performance-focussed electric vehicles with the dramatically styled MG Cyberster offering a forward-looking way to experience open-top motoring. Envisioned at the company’s London design studio, the award-winning Cyberster played a leading role at MG’s 100th anniversary celebrations at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

MG also achieved a significant surge in orders during 2025 with its highly efficient and practical Hybrid+ cars with 139,000 deliveries further propelling the brand’s growth. Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director at MG Motor UK, who has helped steer MG’s return to a top 10 position in the UK market and a total of 386,000 sales comments:

“MG has successfully returned to Europe’s motoring mainstream with its one millionth customer delivery. The underlying affection for MG, the iconic British sportscar brand, which includes a flourishing classic car culture and many passionate owner groups, is valuable and greatly appreciated. This heritage continues to shape our strategy direction and reinforces our commitment to electric performance cars.”

“However, the MG of today has also returned to prominence by offering customers an extensive choice of cars and adopting a forward-looking approach and especially to hybrid and electric vehicles, often ahead of others, as well as investing in relevant and attainable technology. We’ve also made an engaging and consistent case for overall value which many customers have responded to.”

MG Motor will make several key announcements, covering technology and design, in the first half of 2026 which will emphasize its commitment to European customers.

MG IN EUROPE – 1 MILLION SALES LANDMARK

Headline figures

MG European Sales in 2025 300,000 (30% over 2024) MG Hybrid+ Sales in 2025 139,000 Leading MG Product MG ZS (SUV) 424,000 Total Battery Electric Vehicles 317,000 Leading European Market United Kingdom 386,000