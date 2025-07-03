100,000 electric vehicle chargers could be heading for landfill

Simpson & Partners, the UK-based sustainable EV Charging company, is calling time on throwaway technology and encouraging consumers to question the longevity of their home electric car charger.

With charging technology advancing as quickly as the electric cars themselves, Simpson & Partners estimates that over 100,000 chargers will end up in landfill by 2030 as they can’t be updated to keep pace with the latest tech.

Mandy Simpson, co-founder of Simpson & Partners, said, ‘It’s time consumers knew the truth about charger lifespans – and some won’t last as long as the electric cars they charge. Building the electric vehicle infrastructure is crucial to encourage greater electric vehicle uptake, but not if the chargers can’t be updated. An S&P charger will not end up in landfill, they are engineered and designed to last.

“The majority of chargers bought today are sealed units that can’t be updated – they have to be thrown out and replaced as new technology arrives.”

The Simpson & Partners chargers are built to last – they are upgradeable by design with secure, weatherproof and unsealed enclosures. The hardware and software can both be updated to ensure a Simpson & Partners charger benefits from the very latest technology enhancements.

Today, sees the launch of the new Simpson & Partners Home Series Gen V3 EV charger, the first model that will be ready support smart bi-directional charging between electric vehicles and the power grid (V2G).

Additionally, Simpson & Partners is pleased to announce that their Gen 2 and Gen 3 chargers now support the Intelligent Octopus Go tariff, enabling drivers to unlock smart energy savings regardless of their vehicle. It provides six hours of low-priced electricity every night for the entire home, delivering smart charging for EVs at the cheapest and greenest times.

Customers can also benefit from the latest Octopus Intelligent Drive pack, a £30.00 a month subscription that allows unlimited scheduled smart charging.

David Simpson, Co-Founder & COO commented “We are very excited that our new chargers are fully accredited with the Intelligent Octopus GO energy tariff, which makes light work of charging an EV when prices are the most competitive. It opens up mass-market smart charging that’s inclusive, effective, and ready for whatever car you drive. Additionally with our vehicle to grid capability, customers will in the future have the opportunity to earn cash when sending energy back to the grid.

“A huge thanks to the Kraken and Octopus teams for working together with us to deliver the benefits of the Intelligent Octopus Go to our loyal customers.”

Mandy Simpson commented, “Transparency and Sustainability are core to our business, as is being cost-conscious for real-world users. It matters to us that we build long-term relationships with our customers by ensuring their Simpson & Partners charger continues to be the best in the marketplace.

“We refuse to design, engineer and manufacturer products that just end up in landfill. It really should not be happening in our journey to a more sustainable world.”

In line with the company’s commitment to future proofing its chargers and ensuring none of its chargers end up in landfill, all customers who purchased a Simpson & Partners EV charger from June 2022 onward have the option to upgrade their charger to enable V2G functionality for £49 and the Gen 1 an Intelligent Octopus Go upgrade for £165.