Renault Master Van H2-TECH prototype features zero CO 2 emissions*, 500km range and fast refuelling time

Designed to transport goods, with 12m 3 of cargo volume and a range of up to 500km, available from 2022

HYVIA demonstrates commitment to a greener future with the unveiling of its first Hydrogen Refuelling Station

The two prototypes illustrate HYVIA’s unique and complete hydrogen ecosystem, assembled in France

HYVIA will be present at the Hyvolution event in Paris on 27-28 October 2021

HYVIA has further demonstrated its passion for a cleaner future, unveiling the Renault Master Van H2-TECH prototype alongside its Hydrogen Refuelling Station prototype as it looks to deploy its own entire hydrogen-based ecosystem, including green hydrogen production and distribution, and a range of fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles.

“I am proud to unveil our first hydrogen prototypes. HYVIA, it’s about hydrogen mobility solutions for a tailor-made offer to our customers to meet the challenges of hydrogen mobility. HYVIA will be able to deploy its entire ecosystem in all territories and professional fleets for a carbon-free mobility. HYVIA is moving fast, bringing together the strengths and skills of two leaders: Renault Group & Plug Power.” David Holderbach, CEO HYVIA

Renault Master Van H2-TECH prototype

Available from 2022, the all-new Master Van H2-TECH offers zero CO 2 emissions*, increased range, and fast refueling time and is designed to transport goods and packages with ease thanks to its 12m3 cargo volume and a range of up to 310 miles (500km). Thanks to these attributes, the Master will easily meet the needs of businesses, large accounts, fleets, and local communities.

Today, hydrogen mobility is particularly useful for Light Commercial Vehicles: perfect for high loads and intensive use.

Built in France

The Master Van H2-TECH is equipped with a 30kW fuel cell, 33kWh battery and four tanks containing 6kg of hydrogen combined and is produced entirely in France.

The van itself is built at Renault’s Batilly plant, while electric and hydrogen integration is completed by PVI, a Renault Group subsidiary based in Gretz-Armainvilliers. The electric motor is produced at the Cleon plant, while the fuel cell assembly will begin at the Flins plant by the end of 2021. The hydrogen tanks are sourced from Faurecia.

Hydrogen Refuelling Station prototype

HYVIA’s Hydrogen Refueling Stations will be available to purchase, lease or rent and are designed to meet and exceed all safety regulations and best practices, while allowing fast fueling times similar to ICE vehicles – just five minutes – to maximise vehicle availability.

The way the refuelling station operates is simple – hydrogen supplied will either be generated on-site using water electrolysis or supplied in bulk using gaseous tube trailers. The system then compresses H2 into storage, before dispensing it into the vehicle when needed.

The fuel stations will also be assembled at the Flins plant in Northern France.

Unique and complete HYVIA ecosystem

These prototypes are a first illustration of the HYVIA ecosystem, including green hydrogen production (electrolysers) and distribution (Hydrogen Refuelling Station), with a range of fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles (Van, Chassis Cab and Citybus), that are complementary to battery electric vehicles.

More prototypes currently being worked on include the Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH: a large van with even more cargo space (19m3) and a range of around 155 miles (250km).

In addition, the Master Citybus H2-TECH is an urban minibus that can carry up to 15 passengers, ideal for businesses, municipalities, and local public services, with a range of 186 miles (300km).

*When driving, neither CO 2 nor other regulated air pollutants, in accordance with the WLTP certification.

About HYVIA

“HY” for hydrogen, “VIA” for road: HYVIA paves a new way forward for carbon-free mobility, with hydrogen mobility solutions. Created in June 2021, HYVIA is a joint venture equally owned by Renault Group and Plug Power, a world leader in turnkey hydrogen and fuel cell solutions.

Based in France, for European markets, HYVIA offers a complete and unique ecosystem that includes light commercial vehicles with fuel cells, hydrogen refuelling stations, supply of carbon-free hydrogen, services for financing and maintenance of fleets.

https://www.hyvia.eu

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as a global leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions. Plug Power has deployed over 50,000 fuel cell systems, designed, and built 110 refuelling stations that dispense more than 40 tons of hydrogen daily, and is a technology leader in green hydrogen solutions via electrolysis.

Present in Europe for more than 10 years, Plug Power has significant references in hydrogen mobility with key European industrials, logistics customers and vehicle manufacturers. Plug Power installed several PEM technology electrolysers in Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Portugal. The company has deployed more fuel cell systems for electromobility than anyone else in the world.

https://www.plugpower.com