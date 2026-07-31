iamproperty Revenue tops £60M in major year of growth

Revenue increased by 20% to £61.2m in FY25 (£51m in FY24)

Adjusted EBITDA increased by over 14% to £17.2m in FY25 (£15m in FY24)

North East success story iamproperty has reported revenue exceeding £60m during a milestone year of innovation and network growth.

Financial results for the year ending 31 October 2025 show strong revenue of £61.2m, seeing an increase of 20% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA also rose to £17.2m, up by over 14%.

iamproperty is one of the UK’s fastest growing prop tech businesses, with its digital solutions supporting Estate Agents across the entire buying, selling and lettings process.

FY25 saw major investment in innovation, strategic acquisitions, expansion into new markets and continued growth across iamproperty’s ecosystem of solutions.

Key innovations included AI enhancements and the launch of a Market Appraisals tool. The business also acquired The ValPal Network which completed earlier this year, enabling iamproperty to offer the most powerful end-to-end lead-generation capability currently available in the UK residential property market.

Auction’s consistent growth saw the market leader help Estate Agents sell £2.1bn worth of property, up from £1.8bn the previous year. An exciting new partnership was formed becoming Yopa’s strategic Auction partner, as well as a targeted expansion into central London, which is a huge area of opportunity. Early wins in this new territory included partnering with Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward (KFH).

Job creation boosted the team to 750 people across the UK, with recruitment drives currently live across the Auction and Technology departments for 40 roles. Further recruitment will happen during the year.

iamproperty was founded by Ben Ridgway and Jamie Cooke in 2009 to empower agents to succeed with market-leading tech and support. The business now works with over 7,000 branches across the UK.

Ben said: “It’s been another successful year of consistent growth as more Estate Agents choose our tech and service to win in their markets. We’ve invested heavily in our teams and technology and will continue to as we deliver on our ecosystem vision.

“We know how agents want to work, what challenges they face, where they can win opportunities and what consumers are demanding from them in today’s market. Our ecosystem is the solution, with one partner, one powerful platform and everything under one roof.”

Jamie added: “Auction is where it all started for the business, and it’s still a huge part of what we do. Our Partner Agents are selling more properties every year with Auction, boosting their revenues and most importantly achieving the fast and secure sales their clients are looking for.

“For over 15 years we’ve grown our footprint to have a strong holding of agency branches across the UK and are still driven to give even more consumers options when it comes to how they buy and sell property. Our expansion across the London market is key to this. The capital is full of opportunities and we’re the best-placed provider to help agents maximise them.”

iamproperty is backed by Perwyn, a leading UK and European private equity investor, which invests in exceptional businesses where it can make a material impact on growth and profitability alongside ambitious management teams.

Gurinder Sunner, Partner at Perwyn, said: “We are impressed by the iamproperty team’s continued execution. Since our investment, the business has strengthened its market-leading position by building an increasingly interconnected ecosystem of solutions for Estate Agents. The company’s sustained growth reinforces our confidence in its long-term opportunity, and we are excited to support the next phase of development.”