Prestigious HR industry recognition for Wave director

Durham-based water retailer Wave is celebrating a string of major award wins and recognition for its Director of People and Social Value.

Over the last week, Jane Austin has been named in the HR Most Influential List 2026, as well as winning gold for Leader of the Year at the UK Employee Experience Awards and silver for Employee Centric Company for Wave.

Jane has been included within the top 30 most influential practitioners, securing an impressive ranking of 21. The HR Most Influential List was revealed at an exclusive event in London and recognises the people making the biggest impact on the HR profession through their leadership, expertise and influence.

Published annually by HR magazine, the list is one of the most respected recognitions in the HR world and shines a spotlight on the individuals shaping people strategy and the future of work across the UK and beyond.

This recognition closely followed the two wins at the UK Employee Experience Awards. Jane has now led Wave to gain 18 national awards for its commitment to its people and communities.

Jane has been part of the Wave team since the company’s establishment in 2017 and has built a future-facing people strategy from the ground up.

Jane commented: “I am over the moon to be recognised by HR Magazine in the HR Most Influential List 2026. I still can’t believe it – it’s a real career highlight. This paired with the wins at the UK Employee Experience Awards have made this a July to remember!

“I love what I do because HR can make a real difference to people’s working lives, and that’s what motivates me every day. I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to help shape the culture here at Wave and ensure wellbeing and social value is at the heart of everything we do. This focus is something I share with our customers, suppliers and the wider industry. It wouldn’t be possible without being part of a business that truly believes in putting people at the heart of what it does.”

Lucy Darch, CEO at Wave, added: “Making the HR Most Influential List is a huge achievement and a reflection of the passion, commitment and expertise that Jane brings to work every day. It’s also recognition of the impact she has not only at Wave, but through the support she gives our customers, partners and the wider people profession.

“It’s fantastic news for Wave too. After all, how many retailers can say they have one of the UK’s most influential HR professionals on their team. We’re incredibly proud of Jane and everything she does. To be ranked alongside some of the most respected HR leaders in the country also helps strengthen our reputation as a forward-thinking employer and showcases the incredible talent, knowledge and leadership we’re lucky to have across our business.”

For more information on Wave visit www.wave-utilities.co.uk.