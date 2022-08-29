Publisher Curve Games and Swedish studio Cat Shawl Games are excited to announce that their block-building party game Block’Em is launching on 8th September 2022 on Steam.

An exciting mix of platform and puzzle, Block’Em is an action-filled block-building party game for 2 to 4 players. The controls are simple but the road to victory is complex: players must be the first to reach the goal or be the last Blocky standing.

Cat Shawl Games’ Studio Lead, Rasmus Östlund said: “We’re so excited to be launching Block’Em this September. Block’Em is fast-paced, cute and with its competitive edge, promises to push friendships to the brink! We can’t wait for players to get down to challenging each other with our game this summer.”

About Block’Em:

Cute, addictive and fast paced party game to be enjoyed by 2-4 players. Outsmarting your opponent with cunning moves is easier said than done. Watch out, it’s not just fireballs you might have to dodge – Block’Em may bring out your competitive side!

Features:

Marvelous Multiplayer – Up to 4 players online and local co-op

– Up to 4 players online and local co-op Build Bridges or Burn them – An exciting mix of platform and puzzle! Find your way through the vibrant, chaotic arena. Watch out for the fireballs!

– An exciting mix of platform and puzzle! Find your way through the vibrant, chaotic arena. Watch out for the fireballs! Push Friendships to the brink – Block’Em brings out your competitive side. A sure way to make friendships stronger… or not!

– Block’Em brings out your competitive side. A sure way to make friendships stronger… or not! May the best Block win! – Beat your opponents in a race to the finish or be the last Block to survive.

Block’Em will be available for £7.99 / $9.99 / €9.99 on Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Store links:

Steam: https://store.steampowered. com/app/1529220/BlockEm/

