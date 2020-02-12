ONE of the UK’s largest suppliers to the hospitality industry is strengthening its team with the appointment of a new, highly experienced sales manager.

Paul Millward has joined the North East-based IG Group, bringing with him 18 years of experience having previously worked for ER Clifford and for the last two years for commercial catering supplier, Zodiac.

Liverpool-born Mr Millward has taken up the role of sales manager for IG Brands, working with the company’s strong distribution network to support existing customers and help build new relationships.

His years of experience mean he is well known and well regarded within the trade and will now be using his expertise in helping the already highly successful company – which has bases in Sunderland, Peterlee and London – implement its growth strategy.

“I absolutely love the great aims and ambitions of the company and I know that I am joining a really dynamic team,” he said.

“I have spent the last 18 years working in hospitality and it’s great to be part of an organisation which has made such a fantastic impact and is at the top of its game.

“I am very excited to be part of it going forward.”

Stephen Hoey, CEO of IG Group, said he was delighted to welcome Paul to the team.

“Someone with Paul’s experience can only be a huge asset to us as we continue to grow,” he said.

“We are very happy he decided to join us and he will play an integral role as we break into new markets.”

The IG Group offers a whole range of products under its ‘exclusive’ and ‘established’ banners.

Along with Portuguese ceramics producer, Casa Alegre, it has exclusive deals to supply goods from brands such as Metropolitan Glassware, RAK, Sango, Urban Bar, Maxima and Heritage, while its established ranges include Churchill, Steelite, Arc, Selden, SYR, Essity and Kitchencraft, among many others.

Based at the North East Industrial Estate at Peterlee, County Durham, IG Group provides glassware, crockery, bar and cocktail supplies from its 150,000 sq ft warehouses where it holds around 10,000 branded products.

It also has a showroom at the London Design Centre in Islington, which opened last year.