SsangYong York is delighted to announce its partnership with Wetherby Racecourse, which has been recently named amongst the top 11 racecourses in Great Britain for race day experience by LiveTourism.

The new dealership which is located at Bilbrough Top on the A64, is set to supply the racecourse with a suite of vehicles for its meetings in 2020 to transport the Official race starters to the start of each race, as well as providing the support vehicles that carry Doctors, who provide essential medical care at the side of the racecourse during a race meeting.

Paul Sanderson, managing director at SsangYong York, said; “Brand awareness is at the heart of horse racing’s appeal, where races command TV coverage and there are a number of race days featured on free-to-air coverage in Britain. We want SsangYong to be at the heart of Wetherby races, it’s about building a relationship between two businesses, utilising a wealth of experience and ensuring our brand is at the forefront of people’s hearts and minds in our local area.”

Wetherby race over Jumps between October and April and on the flat during May and June, so are already in the midst of a very busy season. Jonjo Sanderson, chief executive and clerk of the course, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with SsangYong York, its support with vehicles is vital to the racing operation, and we are excited to be working with the SsangYong team moving forwards. The vehicles all look extremely smart too.

CAPTION: Jonjo Sanderson, chief executive & clerk of the course, Wetherby Racecourse and Paul Sanderson, managing director of SsangYong York