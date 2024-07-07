Indie Whisky Festival is the Right Spirit

Whisky enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The Indie Whisky Festival 2024 is set to return for its third year at Anarchy Brewery in Walkergate, Newcastle. Known for being one of the largest independent whisky-focused festivals in the world, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Organised by Karl Glenn from Earsdon, North Tyneside, founder of the North East Whisky Appreciation Society, this event promises to offer an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

The Indie Whisky Festival is not just about tasting exceptional whiskies. It’s a social event where attendees can meet fellow whisky lovers, engage with industry experts, and discover new favourites among small-batch and single-cask offerings. The festival’s venue, Anarchy Brewery, provides a vibrant and accessible location just five minutes from Walkergate Metro, ensuring an enjoyable and convenient experience for all.

This year, the festival features an increased number of exhibitors, bringing even more diverse and exquisite whiskies to sample. New Independent Bottlers: Newcomers like Dram Mor and North Star, alongside returning favourites such as Cadenhead’s, James Eadie, and The Single Cask. Every participant will also receive a special collectible festival glass sponsored by The Single cask.

Organiser Karl is encouraging new comers to the world of whisky to come and learn more.

“For whisky newcomers we have a special “Taster Ticket” which is available for just £20, allowing access to the last hour of the festival on both Friday and Saturday. This ticket offers a perfect introduction to the world of whisky without costing a packet.” But Karl also urges people to drink responsibly. “While the festival offers an incredible opportunity to sample a wide range of whiskies, it’s important to pace yourself and enjoy responsibly, as the high-quality offerings can be quite potent.”

Karl, an avid whisky collector with over 1500 bottles in his personal collection founded the North East Whisky Appreciation Society as a modest Facebook group which rapidly grew to become one of the country’s largest and most active whisky communities, boasting over 3000 members.

The festival will feature three sessions, Friday, September 13th: 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Saturday, September 14th: First Session: 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Second Session: 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM.

There are still tickets available and can be purchased online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/CYFF.

Photo: Karl (centre) at last year’s event (Gavin Forster Photography)

PR and media keith@highlightspr.co.uk 07814 397951

Event Details:

Location: Anarchy Brewery, Walkergate, Newcastle

Taster Ticket: £20

Early Bird Ticket: £45 (Still available for the Friday session, while supplies last)

Regular Ticket: £59

On-the-door Ticket: £65