Wellington Wellness Returns with ‘Sunshine On My Mind’ Exhibition!

WELLINGTON SQUARE Shopping Centre is excited to announce the return of the ‘Wellington Wellness’ initiative, in partnership with the Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP) and Stockton-on-Tees Community Wellbeing Champions.

Following the success of the initial exhibition in March, which featured 20 healthcare service providers, this event has doubled in size.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 7th August

Time: 10am to 2pm

Location: Wellington Square Shopping Centre

The upcoming exhibition, titled ‘Sunshine On My Mind,’ will focus on wellbeing and mental health, providing attendees with the opportunity to connect with a diverse range of service providers. Some of the confirmed participants include:

Age UK Teesside

Diabetes UK

Home Instead

Healthcare libraries

Breast Cancer Awareness

Additional new exhibitors will also be joining the exhibition, further expanding the range of support and resources available to the community.

The event will take place at Wellington Square Shopping Centre between 10am and 2pm.

Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager at Wellington Square Shopping Centre, emphasised the importance of the event, stating, “With 1 in 4 people in the UK experiencing a mental health problem each year, it is crucial for us, as the heart of the community, to ensure that residents know where to turn for help and advice. By hosting the Wellington Wellness exhibition, we can serve as a hub of information, allowing the community to learn more about the services available to them in the area.”

Helen Grimes, Advisor from Stop Smoking Service, shared their positive experience, saying, “The last Wellington Wellness exhibition was incredibly well-organised and provided an invaluable opportunity for us to connect with the community. We are thrilled to participate again and look forward to another successful event.”

For more details of the Wellington Wellness events and a full list of the organisations that will be present at the event visit www.wellingtonshops.co.uk