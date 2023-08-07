Maserati takes to the track at the Le Mans Classic 2023, with GT, Grecale, and MC20

Modena, 27 June 2023 – From 29 June to 2 July, Maserati will be taking part in the 11th Le Mans Classic, an unmissable event for lovers of classic cars, vintage atmospheres and competitions at the wheel of cars with an eternal appeal.

In the incomparable setting of the temple of endurance, the home of the 24 Hours of Le Mans – one of the most spectacular and exciting races on the motorsport scene, the Trident will be there with some of its classic models and unique pieces with an unmistakable style and design. It will also present a selection of modern cars ready to speed through the most legendary curves of the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The Le Mans Classic is dedicated to the most beautiful vintage cars of all time; every two years, enthusiasts, gentleman drivers and collectors gather there from all over the world. The 2023 event, at which Maserati will also be the sponsor, will witness around 500 classic cars in the line-up – as usual, the models in the race will be the original ones that participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans between 1923 and 1981 – and as many cars that have written unforgettable chapters in the history of one of the races most feared and loved by the public and drivers alike.

With over a century of history, Maserati boasts a collection of iconic cars that have become the stuff of dreams for entire generations of motorists; at the event in France, a gleaming, very fast and indomitable 1961 Maserati Tipo 63 will be on display – only 5 specimens were produced, with its characteristic “Birdcage” chassis and 12-cylinder V-shaped engine, as will be another memorable classic, a strong, powerful and distinctly sporty 1974 Maserati Bora, with its popular mid-rear engine.

Alongside the beauties of the past, the GranTurismo One-Off Luce will shine, as an authentic work of art and manifesto of Maserati’s future with its full-electric Folgore engine, together with the MC20 Fuoriserie super sports car in Orange Glow, a “tailor-made” creation of the Trident, dedicated to the most daring sportspeople.

A special area of the circuit reserved for constructors will also host a 1962 Maserati 3500 GT, a well-received coupé with Touring bodywork and heir to the famous six-cylinder racing cars of the 1950s, the 220 hp of which exceeded a speed of 230 km/h. Also on show there will be the GranTurismo One-Off Prisma, with its roaring Nettuno V6 engine and bodywork in futuristic colours, as the epitome of the excellence of Italian craftsmanship.

A Maserati fleet consisting of the GranTurismo Trofeo, Grecale Trofeo, MC20 Cielo and MC20 Fuoriserie will conversely be engaged along the more than 13 km of track for unmissable hot laps, interspersed with the classic car competitions: a unique opportunity to savour the thrill of plying one of the most prestigious tracks in the world aboard a modern car created by the Trident.

