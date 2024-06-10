INEOS Grenadier wins Truck/SUV category at 2024 Alcan 5000 Rally in Western Canada and United States

INEOS Grenadier scooped class victory in 10-day endurance rally – the first rally win for the newly launched 4X4

Alcan 5000 Rally takes competitors 5,000 miles from Kirkland, Washington to Anchorage, Alaska

39 teams participated in 40th Anniversary rally: 17 fought for the truck/SUV class win

Anchorage, Alaska. 4 March, 2024 – INEOS Automotive is celebrating its first rally win in the US and Canadian endurance Alcan 5000 Rally 2024, within the first year of the 4X4 launching. The INEOS Grenadier beat 16 other competitors to claim victory in the Truck/SUV class of the 5,000 mile, 10-day Alcan Rally, with the unmodified vehicle piloted by Andy and navigated by Mercedes Lilienthal of Portland, Oregon.

The Alcan 5000 Rally is a time-speed-distance (TSD) endurance rally. This isn’t a race where the fastest team wins, but a precision event where competitors travel on public roads or trails, following specific routes at precisely prescribed rally-designated speeds. Teams with the closest time to their “perfect on-time” win their respective class, meaning vehicles must perform as well on and off-road to succeed.

The event sweeps the far Northwest of the US and Canada, beginning in Kirkland, Washington State, crossing British Columbia, Canada, as well as above Alaska’s Artic Circle, and ending in Anchorage, Alaska, the day before the famous Iditarod Race of mushers and their dog teams. The event features ice roads, ice slaloms, endurance tests and long 14-hour drive days.

Andy Lilienthal, a journalist and the team’s driver said, “With temps as low as –32 degrees Fahrenheit, the INEOS Grenadier was a solid performer in every condition we put it in. Its suspension easily soaked up hundreds of miles of frost heaves and potholes, the turbocharged engine had plenty of power to get by slow traffic, and the interior was comfortable and versatile. It was a champ in the deeper snows on the ice slalom competition too. The Grenadier was an excellent vehicle to have on this long and demanding rally. To have this new vehicle on the 40th year of the Alcan 5000 and take top honours in our class was amazing.”

Lynn Calder, CEO of INEOS Automotive, comments, “Mercedes and Andy are true trailblazers that really pushed our Grenadier to the limit and excelled. Watching their journey across 5,000 miles was great fun, even the brutal, competitive endurance tests in the ice and snow. Well done, team!”

The Grenadier

Combining rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour, the INEOS Grenadier 4X4 is a tough, go-anywhere off-road vehicle with the modern comfort, refinement and quality standards expected by today’s drivers.

The backbone of the Grenadier is a full box-section ladder frame chassis, with heavy-duty solid beam axles, a two-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials. Power comes from a choice of BMW 3.0-litre turbo-charged inline six-cylinder petrol or diesel engines, which have been specifically calibrated for this application. Practical features include a 70:30 split rear door, integrated roof bars, pre-wiring for auxiliary lamps and accessories, and a front bumper to sit on. An ‘open-source’ approach to accessories means owners can tailor the vehicle to their specific requirements.

The interior combines versatility and practicality with the latest technology and exceptional comfort. Its intuitive and functional layout features physical switches that are widely spaced for easy use on the move. A central infotainment touchscreen gives intuitive access to a range of information displays and settings menus. An overhead console provides controls and switches for off-road and auxiliary controls. Hose-out rubber flooring, Recaro leather seats and numerous stowage options mean the Grenadier is ready for anything work and life can throw at it.

The online configurator and full information on pricing, specification and the ordering process is available at: www.ineosgrenadier.com.