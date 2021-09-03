Mobile Mini UK, one of the leading worldwide providers of portable accommodation and secure storage containers has launched a new QR code initiative as part of its ongoing evolution of digital incident reporting systems. The company has won multiple awards for their approach to health and safety in 2021 but has decided to invest even further in maintaining improvement from a position of strength.

The newly installed digital reporting system, Assure by SHE Software, provides a flexible solution for incident reporting, as well as asset maintenance and service tracking and compliance. The business is now better placed than ever to capture all incidents, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This builds upon a three-year adoption of digital centralisation and is a clear statement of intent and commitment to maintaining the successes seen throughout this time.

By utilising QR code technology, accessibility and efficiency is improved, making it easier than ever for all teams facing hazards to report the issues or challenges they face. Employees on the front line are typically extremely busy but instilling an efficient and adhered to reporting process is essential for future safety and success. Leaders will now gain faster access to more insightful data that will allow focus to quickly switch to where the priority areas are. The system will allow and encourage benchmarking between regions and branches to track progress and measures of success where best practices can be shared.

AI and automation are other key benefits of this new process, with system intelligence capable of analysing results and predicting future challenges based on historic data. This will allow teams to review the advance warnings and make informed decisions to proactively prepare for any potential challenges.

In addition to QR code posters, coasters and key-fobs being supplied to every branch, Mobile Mini is encouraging employees to engage by emblazoning all high-visibility clothing, PPE and equipment with the unique Mobile Mini Safety 365 QR code. The aspiration is to ensure no matter where an incident takes place, either at branches or remotely, staff will immediately be able to see it, sort it and report it. Once this happens, actions are tracked by the system through to completion with escalation points, reminders and overdue notification alerts making it almost impossible for a requirement to be missed.

Assure is not bespoke to Mobile Mini UK and is already utilised by serval leading companies around the world, but Mobile Mini has enhanced the system for maximum benefit by refining the processes to the exact nature of their operations. By taking this approach the influx of data will provide extremely accurate information to address risk and steer strategic initiatives moving forward. The system is also amendable in real-time, making the launch product a starting point that will be even further developed and finely tuned towards specific Mobile Mini needs as time and reviews progress.

Chris Watcham, Health and Safety Director at Mobile Mini UK said, “We have seen a significant increase in the use of our reporting systems since we began transitioning to digital solutions three years ago and this latest effort to increase reporting aims to help increase engagement and improve on an already improving healthy safety culture within the business. Despite no major incidents over the past two years and recent international recognition from awarding bodies, we are never complacent and always aim to improve. Many of the processes we have introduced as early adopters are now accepted as the industry standard and we expect this to be another one of those success stories.

“The ROI on digital reporting and QR code investments is clear when considering the benefits of preventing injuries, equipment damage and downtime. We now have a process that accurately tracks all the associated costs of incidents, accidents and near misses. Managers generally have a good understanding of the direct costs of an accident but this system takes a real granular look into events and teases out all the hidden costs which sometimes is a real eye-opener, this I believe will truly show the economic reasons for effective safety management.

“The automating processes also boosts efficiency as we stand to gain a huge amount of time that would have normally been spent manually presenting data into an understandable format. Mobile Mini is synonymous with safety excellence and commitment to these kinds of developments will ensure we remain both a supplier and employer of choice.”

Three of Mobile Mini UK branches were previously awarded Merits from the British Safety Council this year and the company-wide SHEQ team were named ‘Safety Team of the Year Highly Commended Winner’ at the International Safety Awards. Mobile Mini also rolled out life-saving defibrillator equipment to all of its UK branches earlier this year, for the protection of customers, clients and approximately 370 members of staff.