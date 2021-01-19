The North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC) has launched a new and affordable telephony system to help regional companies adapt to the demands of doing business in a post-Covid world.

The BIC has invested in sophisticated telecoms infrastructure to bring businesses the full power of cloud-based services, at a fraction of the usual cost. And, after the system proved a success with companies on its sites at Sunderland, Washington and Darlington, the service is now being extended to benefit companies further afield.

The new Telephone as a Service (TaaS) online phone service offers users ways to manage their phone calls differently – without the need for traditional phone lines and with enhanced features designed to improve flexibility, productivity and competitiveness. With their data securely stored on a server accessed via the internet, businesses have the freedom to work from anywhere whilst saving an average of 40% on their usual bill.

The BIC’s Chief Executive Paul McEldon said: “Right now businesses of all sizes need communication systems that allow their teams to work seamlessly between home and the office. Our innovative and affordable telephony system means teams can quickly adapt to the challenges of today’s business environment with tools that give them a competitive edge and mean they never need to miss a conversation with a customer or contact.

“With our system, even small businesses and start-ups can access features that you would normally only find in larger organisations, such as call recording options, voicemail to email translation and an app that allows you to make and take business calls on your personal mobile when you’re out of the office.

“The BIC has invested £24,000 in the system so businesses don’t have to and we are proud to be able to offer this cost-effective support to all businesses. We can do this because we are a social enterprise, which means we are driven by purpose not profits, so our priority is to provide the services businesses need and the support they can trust at the best possible price and without any hidden fees or nasty surprises.”

The TaaS phone system works for businesses of any size and extensions can be easily added or removed as businesses grow and circumstances change. All users are given a guarantee that they can keep their number forever – if they move premises, they simply take the number with them. All telecoms infrastructure is hosted and maintained by experts at the BIC so local help is always at hand.

Paul Hampton, Founder of Approved Mortgage Solutions at the BIC in Sunderland, was an early adopter of the new system. He said: ‘We switched to the BIC’s digital telecoms services to get more flexibility and we knew the enhanced functions offered would make a big difference to the way we operate.

“During lockdown the phone system was invaluable. The advisers took their handsets home and simply plugged them into their router. Within 20 minutes of lockdown being announced we were set up to work from home. It was seamless for anyone calling the office – there was no interruption to the service offered and didn’t miss a single conversation. This system gives us peace of mind and it means we can go forward with confidence in these uncertain times.”

To find out more about the BIC’s the telecoms service call the team on 0191 516 6666.