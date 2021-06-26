Insurance experts join forces to become one of the biggest life insurance brokers in the UK

Bespoke Financial Newcastle completes merger with Bespoke Financial Group and its sister company Bespoke Health to combine their resources for clients across the North East.

With over 100 advisors operating across all firms, the merger comes as part of a wider plan to create more job opportunities, as they aim to double the growth of the organisation within the next two years.

Established on the belief that protection should be honest and attainable for all, the firms, who are active members of the UK number one broker network PRIMIS, collectively service over 1000 new families per month.

The life insurance experts hope the merger will enable them to raise the profile of the importance of insurance and in turn ensure more families have adequate protection in place, something all three principals are passionate about.

Terry Blackburn, principal at Bespoke Financial Newcastle said: “By combining our resources we’ll become one of the biggest life insurance brokers in the UK. We’ve always shared a similar work ethic with Bespoke Financial Group; our old-fashioned values and a belief in hard work has contributed to our success and this merger is a natural progression.

“It’s a very exciting time for us and also a huge achievement, we’ll be able to help more families than ever before whilst we continue to grow the business and raise the profile of protection. Our clients are important to us and are the reason we are continually striving to improve our offer to provide industry leading products that suit the needs of our clients and their families.”

The merger was led by Lee Flanagan, principal at Teesside’s Bespoke Financial Group who were recently awarded PRIMIS Number One Protection Firm 2021. Having built the business by being unconventional and refusing to fall into the corporate mould Lee believes the move will bring about significant job creation, stating: “We’ve always had a heavy focus on creating jobs within our business, we believe in giving people the opportunity to work and have a proven track record for employing individuals with no previous experience in the industry.

“We take the time to provide world class training to our new starters the ‘Bespoke Way’, which is based on our values and winning mentality; it’s by sharing our expertise that young individuals can forge a rewarding career within financial services. This is the reason we have always been able to offer the best possible service to our clients whilst making careers in the industry more accessible.”

The merger includes the latest development in the Bespoke Group, Bespoke Health, a new life and health insurance offering, headed up by Nathan Steel.

Bespoke Health provides unique cover aimed at those who lead an active lifestyle and provides incentivised cover based on personal circumstances. Nathan is testament to the successful training plan at Bespoke having joined the company as an advisor following a career coaching football in the United States.

Together the three firms hope to make history, taking the UK life insurance industry by storm and becoming a household name for financial protection.