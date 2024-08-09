Intasite teams up with Home-Start Teesside to bring joy to families this summer

Danielle Croce, Commercial Director at Intasite and Michelle Hardy, Scheme Manager at Home-Start Teesside with volunteers and children with Newham Grange Farm mascots.

In a heart-warming gesture of community support, safety software company Intasite has donated 30 family tickets to Newham Grange Farm in Middlesbrough ensuring families supported by Home-Start Teesside can enjoy a memorable day out.

The donation by the Stockton-based business, which permit two adults and two children onto the farm, will enable 30 families to experience the joy of connecting with nature, exploring the adventure play zone, and challenging each other in a round of crazy golf.

This initiative comes at a crucial time, providing much-needed relief and fun for families supported by Home-Start Teesside, a dedicated voluntary organisation that enhances the well-being of families with young children aged under five across Stockton, Middlesbrough, and Redcar & Cleveland.

The charity currently supports 30 families through tailored support, companionship, and practical assistance, helping parents navigate the joys and challenges of raising young children. With 150 referrals annually, the charity has recently launched its ’24 for 24′ campaign to recruit 24 volunteers in 2024 to meet the growing demand for its services.

Danielle Croce, Commercial Director at Intasite, said: “I love spending time with my own children, and I know these tickets will provide fantastic days out for many families. I’m fortunate not to worry about the costs and logistics of childcare during the summer holidays, unlike so many others. That’s why we are delighted to support Home-Start Teesside’s excellent work. Growing up near Newham Grange Farm, I have fond memories, and I’m thrilled that more children will now create their own.”

Michelle Hardy, Scheme Manager at Home-Start Teesside, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Intasite for their generosity. The summer holidays can be daunting for any parent, especially those with children under five. For parents already struggling, the long school summer holiday brings additional financial pressures. This donation will provide these families with much-needed respite and joyful experiences.”

Wendy Rogan, Newham Grange Farm Operations and Visitor Services Manager, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming families benefiting from this generous initiative. Seeing the joy on children’s faces as they meet our animals, explore the farm and enjoy our new imaginary play town, is truly rewarding and ensures great lasting memories. We are grateful to Intasite and Home-Start for making these memorable experiences possible for so many families in our community this summer.”

Intasite is a leading technology platform dedicated to streamlining safety and site access processes for safety-critical industries. Its platform provides a comprehensive suite of digital tools for streamlining induction processes, enabling companies to deliver interactive safety modules accessible from any desktop or mobile device. The platform also includes contractor and supplier management, safety briefings, language translations, and integration with access control systems for enhanced security.