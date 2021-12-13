Moody Logistics and Storage has been named regional member of the year for Scotland and the North East by international palletised freight network, Pall-Ex.

The award recognises the independent haulier’s continued growth, compliance levels, quality distribution service and high standard of communication.

The family-run company, based in Cramlington, Northumberland, is a shareholder member of Pall-Ex, a market leading network made up of hundreds of SME logistics firms working together to deliver freight throughout the UK, Europe and beyond.

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “It’s an honour be recognised with this award on behalf of our peers within Pall-Ex.

“It also reflects our determination to overcome the significant challenges of recent years, ranging from the pandemic to driver shortages, and that is largely down to the hard work of the entire team here at Moody’s.

“This is a business that is investing in its fleet and its staff to ensure it continues to make a valuable contribution to the ongoing success and growth of the Pall-Ex network.”

Kevin Buchanan, Group CEO at Pall-Ex Group, said: “Our network members deserve recognition for the significant role they have played in building Pall-Ex into the successful logistics operation it is today.

“The industry as a whole has faced a tough couple of years…and our members deserve to be celebrated as haulage heroes. Collectively, they have gone above and beyond to ensure continuation of service, despite the difficulties.”

Last year, Caroline Moody was named winner of the Freight Leader section of the 2020 Amazon everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards and earlier this year she was named Transport News’ Northern Transport Woman of the Year.

Pall-Ex, which is marking its 25th anniversary, was founded by former Dragon’s Den star Hilary Devey in 1996. When she decided to step away in late 2019, the business was taken over by a consortium of shareholder members, including Moody Logistics and Storage, which has helped to establish and grow the service in the North East and beyond. The Pall-ex network currently moves 45,000 pallets daily.