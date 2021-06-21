KIN was born out of a desire to indulge in honest, fresh, and healthy food, and most vitally, in a comfortable and friendly atmosphere. The colourful plant-based and vegetarian eatery was built on the strong principle that vegan is the future, offering tasty food, great coffee, served by lovely people.

At KIN, the upmost importance is placed on flavour – if the dish isn’t delicious, it doesn’t make it to the menu! To this end KIN strive to offer distinctive vegan dishes that will keep you coming back time and time again. To keep the menu interesting and packed with flavour, KIN’s talented chef creates unique dishes, continually changing the menu, ensuring there is always something new to feast upon. Alongside offering top vegan dishes, KIN has with a strong vegetarian and gluten free selection and raw options too. All made with sustainably with ethically sourced ingredients. Seating 24 inside and 16 outside, accompanied by a pre-order and takeaway service, KIN’s delicious menu is easily accessible for all.

KIN’s crowd-pleasing classics include the tasty Benedict to start the day, a Gnocchi & Sunblush Tomato Salad for lunch, and a tempting Peanut Butter Blondie or Hazelnut Cookie to finish, accompanied by fine quality coffee – which KIN are deeply passionate about – or fresh, organic, juices. Also on offer are a range of alcoholic beverages from their range of organic, vegan and gluten-free wines, craft beers, ciders and spirits.

Environmental Impact

Everything brought into KIN, whether it is the fresh ingredients, coffee beans, wines, beers, or even their biodegradable take-away packaging, has been chosen with careful consideration to the environmental and social impact.