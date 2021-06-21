KIN was born out of a desire to indulge in honest, fresh, and healthy food, and most vitally, in a comfortable and friendly atmosphere. The colourful plant-based and vegetarian eatery was built on the strong principle that vegan is the future, offering tasty food, great coffee, served by lovely people.
At KIN, the upmost importance is placed on flavour – if the dish isn’t delicious, it doesn’t make it to the menu! To this end KIN strive to offer distinctive vegan dishes that will keep you coming back time and time again. To keep the menu interesting and packed with flavour, KIN’s talented chef creates unique dishes, continually changing the menu, ensuring there is always something new to feast upon. Alongside offering top vegan dishes, KIN has with a strong vegetarian and gluten free selection and raw options too. All made with sustainably with ethically sourced ingredients. Seating 24 inside and 16 outside, accompanied by a pre-order and takeaway service, KIN’s delicious menu is easily accessible for all.
KIN’s crowd-pleasing classics include the tasty Benedict to start the day, a Gnocchi & Sunblush Tomato Salad for lunch, and a tempting Peanut Butter Blondie or Hazelnut Cookie to finish, accompanied by fine quality coffee – which KIN are deeply passionate about – or fresh, organic, juices. Also on offer are a range of alcoholic beverages from their range of organic, vegan and gluten-free wines, craft beers, ciders and spirits.
Environmental Impact
Everything brought into KIN, whether it is the fresh ingredients, coffee beans, wines, beers, or even their biodegradable take-away packaging, has been chosen with careful consideration to the environmental and social impact.
KIN receives daily deliveries of fresh fruit and veg to uphold their sustainability mission. In fact, all fresh ingredients are organic!
KIN’s quality Mayini coffee comes from organic, shade-grown, Peruvian beans hand-picked by indigenous Mayini communities. The proceeds of the coffee bean sales facilitate the locals to combat harmful rainforest deforestation threatening their communities.
Further to this, the proceeds of KIN’s organic and vegan house wine contribute to go to the Born Free Foundation who strive protect wild species, keeping them where they belong, and safeguard animals from suffering.
KIN, where possible, use suppliers who make a positive impact, not only environmentally but socially, including training young people and other charitable works. KIN intends to set the benchmark for ethical and sustainable restaurants in London.
Plans Moving Forward
In the short-term, we are thrilled to announce KIN will be launching their exquisitely developed evening menu at in the beginning of July 2021. Alongside this, KIN will be offering 25% discount for diners for the first 2 weeks of their dinner service. The introduction of the organic, vegan and gluten-free wine, beer and spirits were so well received, along with the temporary Thursday to Saturday evening menu, has driven popular demand for a full complimentary evening menu.
Long-term, KIN strive to build a chain of successful yet innovative plant-based and vegan eateries. With the passion of Owner Mohammad Malekzadeh, his wife and cousin Reza Malekzadeh, together they hope to build a brand of delicious, sustainable, and ethical food for people all around London.