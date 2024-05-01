Investment boosts Brocksbushes 30,000 sq ft premises

left to right: Rose Dickinson (Brocksbushes), Harry Dickinson (Brocksbushes), Caroline Dickinson (Brocksbushes), Richard Swan (ICE3Group), Chris Dixon (FW Capital) and Lesley Telford (FW Capital)

Corbridge-based Brocksbushes has received a funding boost to support the development of a new 30,000 sq ft building which will house a new modern Farm Shop, Deli, Butchery, Café and Playbarn, offering all year-round entertainment for children.

A family run business, Brocksbushes has been trading for 40 years, developing from selling home-grown produce from a flat-bed trailer to a thriving Farm Shop, Tea Room and “Pick Your Own Farm.” Increased footfall has led the business to develop a new site which means Brocksbushes will move from its 7,500 sq ft premises, relocating to the new, larger, modern facilities. Work is well under way and the development is expected to open in the summer and will create 15 to 20 new jobs, taking the total team to nearly 50.

The current Farm Shop continues business as usual, selling local and home grown produce along with the Tea Rooms while the construction work continues. It is located just off the A69 to the east of Corbridge.

An undisclosed funding package for the new development has been provided by FW Capital using the North East Commercial Property Investment Fund. This is managed by FW Capital and backed by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP). It aims to address the funding gap in the market and drive economic growth and create new jobs in the North East LEP area. Chris Dixon and Lesley Telford represented FW Capital and were introduced to Harry Dickinson by Richard Swan of ICE3 Group.

Harry Dickinson, Director at Brocksbushes said: “We’re passionate about the fantastic local produce that is made and grown in Northumberland and the development will continue our ethos of shop, eat, and pick local. The decision to expand came about because we are literally bursting to capacity and our current building has been extended multiple times but has reached its limit!

“We’re excited to open in the summer and the backing of FW Capital has made that possible. They have been brilliant to work with, took the time to understand our business, and it’s evident they are passionate about supporting local businesses. “

Chris Dixon, Senior Investment Executive, Property FW Capital said: “Brocksbushes is a very well-known brand in Northumberland. It’s fantastic to be working with them to support this impressive new development which will futureproof the business for the next 40 years. Construction work is well underway with the roofing added last month. Everything has also been designed to complement its countryside setting it the heart of the Tyne Valley.”

Helen Golightly OBE, Chief Executive of the North East Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “As a proud North East business with its roots firmly placed in the region, it’s fantastic that Brocksbushes are expanding and creating more jobs for local people. With the support of the Local Enterprise Partnership’s North East Commercial Property Investment Fund, the company is starting its next 40 years in business with new, modern premises that will deliver its ambitious growth plans for the future.”

The North East Commercial Property Investment Fund is a £35million fund which provides loans of up to £7 million to support both non speculative and speculative developments for new build or refurbished commercial projects. This includes industrial units, distribution facilities or office schemes located in the seven authority areas: Northumberland, County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, South Tyneside and Sunderland. Repayments will be reinvested in new schemes, creating a total investment of £119 million into commercial property in 15 years. It aims to create 5,600 jobs and develop 140,000 sq m of commercial space.