A Job Management System does a lot of heavy business lifting. It enables you to organise and automate numerous daily operations and give your office and mobile workers a central platform.

Job Management Systems control your jobs from the initial estimate to the final invoice. It “connects” with your network ecosystem and subsequently frees you from the groundwork your trade business requires.

What is a job management system?

A Job Management System is a unified framework for managing all operations in a job cycle and utilising insights from work to enhance business operations continuously.

Job Management Systems require the deliberate use of procedures and technology to perform jobs and record job information while optimising your workflow. It helps to optimise the completion of each phase of your operation so that you complete efficient and precise tasks. Job Management Systems continually use data to assist you in choosing, prioritising and improving jobs to maximise business performance and profitability.

Your success depends on choosing the correct job management system for your organisation. Incorrect Job Management Software may waste time and lose jobs and information, lose track of employees and expenses, or worse, lose face to face. With the right system in place, you can update the information and client details, work orders and quotation requests while planning and assigning the job to the appropriate staff. Labor, materials and other costs, most importantly, will be recorded on the day of completion and charged. All leading job management systems synchronise with Xero, Sage & Quickbooks, so no duplicate entries are produced.

What can a job management system do for you?

Ease your business stress by reducing manual procedures and other inefficiencies. You can track service work from a Desktop computer or a mobile device using a cloud-based job management system. Your entire operation will be streamlined through an efficient system, designed to meet all the needs of a tradie business.

Easily manage job work schedules

Plan individuals or teams easily and identify preferred field employees for specific assignments in bulk with one dashboard. You can alert your team about scheduling changes using in-app alerts. Choose a day, week, or month view to discover who is available and when. Assign resources depending on availability and location for further efficiency.

Improve customer and staff communications

Keep customers updated via automatic appointment reminders, unpaid invoice notifications, task completion messages, and strengthen your customer service. Use the SMS add-on to send text messages from the communication platform directly. Ensure your employees are updated through push notifications, text, email, or desktop alerts with real-time notifications.

Paperless job management in the field

The Mobile App allows your field staff easy access to the history of a site, jobs, attachments, etc. Enable field workers to use the correct technologies to manage the administrative side of their job. Field workers may record job details, monitor the time and materials from their mobile device or tablet, make professional estimates and collect payments.

A robust cloud-based job management system is meant to simplify and monitor all operations from the initial quote to the actual billing. Daily operations management has never been more efficient.

Job Management Systems are packed with the tools to upload imports effectively, manage jobs, schedule, accurate monitoring of work hours, GPS tracking, ordering materials, invoicing, and on-site payment.

Your field technicians may exchange job information straight away with the office team via smartphones or mobile devices, save time, minimize paperwork, and avoid costly mistakes. You will always know where your employees are, what they’re working on, and when they’re complete.

So what are you waiting for? If your tradie business needs that extra kick in the right direction, get yourself a Job Management System and watch your business grow to new heights.