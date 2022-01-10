South African motorists can breathe a sigh of relief as the petrol price finally dropped this month. We couldn’t think of a better way to start the new year after the petrol price hike at the end of last year. The latest price drop is mainly due to a decrease in the price of Brent Crude oil, and there would have been a more significant drop if the Rand hadn’t depreciated against the US dollar at the same time. The global increase of COVID-19 cases also influenced the price change, as tougher lockdowns curbed the demand for fuel.

The decreasing petrol price is excellent news, but we’re not getting excited too soon. The expected average price of Brent Crude is well below the current price per barrel, leaving doubt that the price will drop again in the upcoming months. The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) has said that despite the recent decrease in the fuel price, the current high prices should be a driving force for the structure to be reviewed and audited.

The future of the petrol price is uncertain, but you can control your approach to managing fuel consumption. It’s not always easy to do this, but if you can put measures in place now to monitor and restrict your consumption, you could reduce the effects of price increases in the future.

Maintain your company vehicles

One of the best ways to reduce fuel consumption is to keep your company cars in good condition. Well-maintained vehicles are typically more fuel-efficient, helping you avoid unnecessary fuel costs. The expense of maintaining your vehicles may feel like a burden, but in the long run, it will be cost-effective. At the very least, vehicles in working condition will use an optimal amount of fuel. It may also be wise to invest in fuel-efficient vehicles when it’s time to sell and replace these assets.

Plan your routes in advance

With a route planning strategy, you can reduce your drivers’ time on the road. With less time behind the wheel, your drivers will use less fuel. You can use a route planning tool to identify the quickest and shortest journeys. This plan is not only ideal for reducing fuel costs but for improving efficiency too, as your drivers can get to more jobs and destinations during work hours.

Use GPS tracking to schedule jobs

A GPS tracking system can assist you with job scheduling to ensure that you send the nearest available driver to a worksite. Tracking your vehicles can also help you see where your drivers are going during work hours to determine whether they’re using a company vehicle for personal errands, which could add to the cost of your fuel budget.

Provide driver training

Your drivers should receive training to avoid speeding, heavy braking, idling, and revving, as these actions can increase fuel consumption. You could use a Job Card Management Software system to get driver behaviour reports to identify which technicians use excessive fuel and need to be taught fuel-efficient driving techniques. Air conditioning, tyre pressure, and unnecessary weight can also contribute to excessive fuel use, so don’t forget to cover these topics in your training.