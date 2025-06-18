Isuzu announces major partnership with The Game Fair and Scottish Game Fair for 2025

Isuzu UK partners with The Game Fair and Scottish Game Fair 2025, supplying vehicles for event logistics and showcasing the latest Isuzu D-Max models on prominent stands.

Visitors can experience the D-Max’s off-road capability through dedicated 4×4 driving courses at both events.

Isuzu is the Official Vehicle of the Gundog Championships and Game Fair Challenge, with a strong branding presence across key competitions and arenas.

Isuzu UK is proud to announce a new partnership with two of the country’s most iconic countryside events, The Game Fair and Scottish Game Fair, for the 2025 season. This collaboration marks a significant alignment between Isuzu’s go-anywhere capability and the values of Britain’s rural communities. Designed to celebrate outdoor life, field sports, and working countryside culture, both shows provide the ideal backdrop for showcasing the strength, reliability, and versatility of the Isuzu D-Max range. From live demonstrations and hands-on experiences to major competition sponsorships, Isuzu will be deeply embedded in the heart of both events.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Isuzu will support both events by providing a fleet of working vehicles for essential on-site operations, including setup, logistics, show day duties, and derigging activities. In addition, Isuzu will exhibit prominently at both shows, allowing visitors to explore the latest Isuzu D-Max range – the award-winning pick-up known for its toughness, versatility, and off-road prowess. From farmers and gamekeepers to outdoor enthusiasts and rural business owners, the Isuzu D-Max continues to be a trusted companion in the countryside.

Attendees will also have the chance to experience the Isuzu D-Max in its natural habitat through specially curated off-road driving experiences at both events. These exclusive courses will be designed to push the D-Max to its limits, offering visitors the chance to get behind the wheel and explore features such as Rough Terrain Mode, 4WD, rear differential lock, and Hill Descent Control – all in challenging, real-world conditions tailored to each venue.

At The Game Fair, Isuzu takes on the prestigious role of Official Vehicle of the Gundog Championships, supporting one of the most iconic and respected aspects of the show. The championships include a variety of hotly contested events such as The Home International Team Competition, The Euro Challenge, The HPR (Hunt, Point, Retrieve) Home International Competition, and The Minority Gundog Breed Challenge. With fierce competition and a heritage steeped in tradition, these events celebrate the unique relationship between handler and working dog. Isuzu branding will be highly visible throughout the Gundog Championship arenas, with D-Max models showcased nearby and integrated into event operations.

Isuzu is also named the Official Vehicle of The Game Fair Challenge – one of the standout shooting competitions of the weekend. This 50-bird English Sporting clay competition attracts shooters from across the UK and beyond. Open to all, regardless of CPSA membership, the event features a daily cash payout and a course developed by the world-renowned team at E.J. Churchill. The overall winner gets the latest Isuzu pick-up for 6 months. It’s a highlight of the shooting calendar and a perfect fit for the spirit of the D-Max.

Ashley Cooper, Commercial Director at The Game Fair and Scottish Game Fair, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Isuzu UK as a key partner for 2025. Their vehicles are synonymous with capability, reliability and rural practicality – values that resonate deeply with our audience. Having Isuzu involved across logistics, on-stand activations, and as headline sponsor of major competitions like the Gundog Championships and Game Fair Challenge, truly strengthens the experience for our visitors.”

George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, added: “Being part of The Game Fair and Scottish Game Fair really hits the mark for us. These events are a perfect match for our brand and our customers – people who live, breathe and work in the countryside. It’s a great chance to show what the 4×4 D-Max can do – whether it’s hauling, climbing or crossing tricky terrain, the D-Max is always game. Let’s just say, we’ll pick up when others get stuck!”

The Game Fair will take place from 25 – 27 July 2025 at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, and remains the UK’s leading celebration of the Great British Countryside. A staple of the rural calendar, the show gathers outdoor enthusiasts, families, rural professionals and countryside lovers for three days of shooting, fishing, food, country living and conservation. To find out more and get your tickets, visit www.thegamefair.org.

The Scottish Game Fair will be held from 4 – 6 July 2025 in the historic grounds of Scone Palace near Perth, Scotland. This much-loved event showcases the very best of Scottish rural heritage, including field sports, crafts, traditional food, and educational experiences that reflect Scotland’s rich outdoor culture. To find out more and get your tickets, visit www.scottishfair.com.