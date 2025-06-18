Ready for series production: BMW Group achieves major breakthrough with utilization of natural fiber composites

Munich. Following the successful utilization of renewable raw materials in racing cars, the BMW Group will now harness natural fiber composites also for its series-production models. The BMW Group reached series maturity of natural fiber composites following several years of development and in-depth research. The composites from renewable raw materials even meet the stringent demands of roof structures in total vehicle homologation.

The flax-based lightweight components have been developed in collaboration with Bcomp, a Swiss clean-tech company, for several years now. The partnership with Bcomp supports the BMW Group’s goal of further reducing CO 2 e emissions in future vehicle models. The Munich-based carmaker holds a stake in Bcomp through BMW i Ventures, the company’s venture capital arm.

Lightweight construction has long been a crucial development field for the BMW Group. The use of natural fibers with a reduced CO 2 e footprint in composite materials has become increasingly important. Materials tests have demonstrated the fibers’ great suitability, especially for visible exterior and interior components.

One example: Exchanging carbon fiber composites for natural fiber composites in the roof of the next-generation BMW Group portfolio leads to a CO 2 e-reduction of around 40% in production plus additional end-of-life considerations.

The innovative reinforcement parts made of natural fiber composites were initially used by BMW M Motorsport in the 2019 season of Formula E. Since then, the components have also been successfully used in the BMW M4 DTM and M4 GT4, replacing carbon fiber plastic (CFRP) parts. Since 2022, Bcomp has been an official BMW M Motorsport partner for the BMW M4 GT4.