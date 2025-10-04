Isuzu D-Max wins Best Diesel Pick-up from Diesel & Eco Car for second year running

Isuzu D-Max wins Best Diesel Pick-up from Diesel & Eco Car Magazine for the second year running, praised for its rugged durability, strong towing, reliability, and refinement.

It’s the fifth award for D-Max in 2025, joining wins from Company Car and Van, Overlander 4×4, and Trade Van Driver.

Recognition reinforces D-Max’s position as the UK’s most awarded pick-up in 2025, combining workhorse capability with lifestyle appeal.

Isuzu UK is proud to announce that the multi-award-winning Isuzu D-Max has secured the title of Best Diesel Pick-up from Diesel & Eco Car Magazine for the second year in a row.

The accolade comes as the fifth award for the D-Max in 2025, adding to an impressive tally that already includes Pick-up of the Year from Company Car and Van, Best Range and Best Back-up at the Pick-up of the Year Awards from Overlander 4×4, the Sustainability Award at the 4×4 of the Year Awards from Overlander 4×4, and Best Pick-up Truck from Trade Van Driver.

Editor and Publisher at Diesel & Eco Car Magazine, Ian Robertson, praised the D-Max, saying: “The D-Max blends rugged durability with sophistication. Its 1.9-litre diesel may be modest in size, but it feels punchy and can tow 3500kg, while offering impressive reliability. The most recent update brings smarter interiors, extra kit and strong safety credentials, making it appealing for both work and lifestyle buyers. Backed by Isuzu’s long five-year warranty, it’s a solid choice for those who need a dependable, hard-working pick-up with a splash of refinement. That’s why we’ve awarded it the title of best double cab pick-up again this year.”

Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, George Wallis, commented: “We’re thrilled to add yet another trophy to the cabinet. Winning the prestigious Best Diesel Pick-up award again underlines the strength, reliability, and all-round capability of the Isuzu D-Max. We have already picked-up loads of 2025 awards, so it’s clear that the D-Max also carries the weight of professional opinion.”

With its proven durability, extensive safety features, practical capabilities, and five-year/125,000-mile warranty, the Isuzu D-Max continues to prove itself as the ultimate workhorse with lifestyle appeal. Find out more about Isuzu’s award-winning credentials at www.isuzu.co.uk/reviews-awards.