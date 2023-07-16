It is great to Paddleboard in Newcastle?

List of Places to Paddleboard in Newcastle, England

Paddleboarding is a fantastic water sport that combines the tranquility of gliding on water with an engaging full-body workout. If you find yourself in Newcastle, England, and you’re looking for some exciting paddleboarding spots, you’re in luck! This vibrant city offers several excellent locations where you can experience the joy of paddleboarding while enjoying the scenic beauty of Newcastle and its surroundings.

1. Quayside: Quayside is a popular choice for paddleboarding enthusiasts. The iconic River Tyne, with its stunning cityscape backdrop, provides a unique and picturesque setting for your SUP adventures. The calm waters and minimal boat traffic make it an ideal spot for beginners to learn paddleboarding techniques or for more experienced enthusiasts to enjoy a leisurely paddle. Plus, you can conveniently rent paddleboards from one of the rental shops nearby.

2. Tynemouth Longsands: If you prefer paddleboarding in the open sea, Tynemouth Longsands is the perfect location for you. This beautiful sandy beach is located just a few miles from Newcastle city center. The golden sands, rolling waves, and fantastic coastline views create an incredible setting for paddleboarding. The beach is easily accessible and offers ample parking. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced paddleboarder, you’ll love the exhilaration of gliding through the waves here.

3. Derwent Reservoir: Located in County Durham, just a short drive from Newcastle, Derwent Reservoir is a must-visit spot for paddleboarding enthusiasts. This expansive reservoir is surrounded by magnificent countryside and offers a peaceful and serene environment for paddlers. With its calm waters and stunning natural beauty, it’s an ideal place to improve your paddleboarding skills and enjoy a relaxing day on the water. There are paddleboard rental facilities available nearby, allowing you to easily get on the water and explore the reservoir.

4. Wylam: For a more tranquil and secluded paddleboarding experience, head to the charming village of Wylam. Situated along the River Tyne, this picturesque location offers a serene and scenic paddleboarding experience. The river meanders through picturesque countryside, providing a peaceful escape from the bustling city. You can launch your paddleboard from the village and leisurely explore the river, taking in the sights and sounds of nature along the way. It’s a perfect spot for those seeking a relaxed and immersive paddleboarding experience.

5. Bowes Railway Path: If you’re seeking a unique paddleboarding experience, the Bowes Railway Path is worth considering. This historic railway path follows the route of an old wagonway and offers a different perspective on paddleboarding. While not a traditional water-based location, the path runs parallel to the River Tyne, providing picturesque views and a serene atmosphere for paddleboarding. It’s a great option for beginners or those looking for a more leisurely paddleboarding experience away from open water.

Before heading out to any of these paddleboarding locations, make sure to check the weather conditions and tides. Also, ensure you have the necessary safety equipment, including a leash and a personal floatation device. Additionally, familiarize yourself with any local rules and regulations to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Paddleboarding in Newcastle, England, allows you to combine exercise, relaxation, and stunning scenery. Whether you choose to paddle on the River Tyne, explore the open sea at Tynemouth Longsands, or venture out to Derwent Reservoir or Wylam, you’ll discover the joy and thrill of paddleboarding in this vibrant city. So grab your paddleboard, soak up the beauty of Newcastle, and embark on unforgettable paddleboarding adventures!

