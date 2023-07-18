It is great to Paddleboard in Teesside?

List of Places in Teesside You Can Paddleboard

Paddleboarding has rapidly gained popularity as a water sport and leisure activity in recent years. Teesside, located in the northeastern region of England, offers numerous picturesque locations where you can enjoy this exciting activity. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced paddleboarder, Teesside has a variety of places to suit your preferences. In this article, we will explore some of the best spots to paddleboard in Teesside.

1. River Tees:

The River Tees is an ideal location for paddleboarding, offering a unique perspective on the surrounding scenery. The river stretches for about 85 miles, providing plenty of exploration opportunities. Paddleboarding along the River Tees allows you to glide through the tranquil waters while marveling at the stunning landscapes that include lush greenery, charming countryside, and historic landmarks. You can choose to paddleboard independently or join guided tours that provide instruction and information about the sights you encounter along the way.

2. Scaling Dam:

If you prefer paddleboarding on still water, Scaling Dam is the perfect place for you. It is a reservoir located in the North York Moors National Park, just a short drive from Teesside. The calm water of the reservoir provides an ideal setting for beginners or those who simply want a peaceful paddleboarding experience. Surrounded by beautiful scenery, including woodlands and rolling hills, Scaling Dam offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You can rent paddleboards onsite or bring your own equipment if you prefer.

3. Saltburn-by-the-Sea:

Saltburn-by-the-Sea is a popular coastal town in Teesside and an excellent destination for paddleboarding enthusiasts. With its long sandy beach and picturesque pier, Saltburn offers a range of paddleboarding experiences. Whether you want to ride the waves or paddle in calmer waters, you can find the perfect spot here. The town is home to professional instructors who can guide beginners or provide advanced lessons for experienced paddleboarders. Moreover, Saltburn-by-the-Sea boasts stunning cliff formations and is a great place to take in the stunning coastal views while enjoying your paddleboarding adventure.

4. Hartlepool Marina:

Hartlepool Marina is a vibrant waterfront location that caters to various water sports, including paddleboarding. This modern marina offers access to the North Sea, where you can paddleboard against the backdrop of the impressive harbor and watch boats sailing by. The marina is suitable for all skill levels, and you can rent paddleboards or take lessons from qualified instructors. After your paddleboarding session, you can explore the marina’s array of restaurants, cafes, and shops.

5. Tees Barrage International White Water Center:

If you are looking for a more adventurous paddleboarding experience, the Tees Barrage International White Water Center is the place to go. Located on the River Tees, this center offers a man-made white water course designed for various water sports, including paddleboarding. Here, you can test your skills on the fast-flowing rapids and challenging water features. The center provides all necessary equipment and safety gear, making it accessible to both novices and experienced paddleboarders.

Other notable paddleboarding locations in Teesside include Portrack Marsh Nature Reserve, Saltholme Nature Reserve, and Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park. Each place offers unique surroundings, providing a diverse range of paddleboarding experiences for all to enjoy.

Remember to check weather conditions and any local regulations or restrictions before paddling in any of these locations. Always prioritize safety and wear appropriate protective gear, such as a life jacket. So grab your paddleboard and venture out to discover the beauty of Teesside while enjoying this invigorating water sport!

