IT’S A RAP – AT THE URBAN FEST AFTER PARTY…

A FREE Sunderland festival celebrating street sounds, sport, music and art, is to close its first day with an after party – and everyone’s invited.

On 2 and 3 August Urban Fest – organised by City Centre BID– will bring some of the UK’s best BMXers, skateboarders, street food and live music to Sunderland’s Sunniside Gardens.

And now organisers have announced plans to round off the first day in style, with an official Urban Fest After Party on Saturday 2 August, from 3pm at retro gaming bar, Spacebar, Waterloo Place.

This high-energy event will bring drinks deals and themed food menus and festival-goers who bring their Red Bull token cap from the main Urban Fest event will be able to claim a free selected drink.

Youngsters are being encouraged to visit from 3pm and enjoy the 70s classic arcade machines, pinball tables, full size air hockey tables and the next-gen console booths.

Then, at 7.30pm, in a headline event for the evening, first time rappers and seasoned performers are invited to take part in Rap Showcase.

Each entrant can perform up to three raps and organisers are encouraging performers to bring their friends and family along to cheer them on and champion local talent in a fun, welcoming setting.

“It’s great to see this genre represented at this year’s Urban Fest in Sunderland,” said Frankie Francis, of Sunderland Music City, which is supporting the event.

“When we created the music strategy for the city, our research showed Rap and Hip-Hop were genres Wearsiders really wanted to hear more of – and it’s fantastic to be creating opportunities for those performers, too.”

The full line-up for Urban Fest is yet to be announced but, so far, highlights include street dance workshops and street art sessions along with the chance to see professional skateboard teams in action.

Internationally renowned King Ramps will be building a ramp in Sunniside Gardens, where experts will be showcasing their skateboarding and scooter display skills with workshops across the two-day event.

On Saturday 2 August skateboard experts Shred The North will host workshops and competitions, with Red Bull supporting skate jams in the skatepark on Sunday and breathtaking displays from Jarrow-based skate park, Override.

Roberta Redecke, marketing and events manager at Sunderland BIDs – which includes Sunderland City Centre BID and Sunderland Seafront BID – said the festival was a great way in which to “celebrate the urban culture which makes Sunderland such a dynamic place to live, work and visit.”

Funding for Urban Fest is supported by The UK Shared Prosperity Fund which aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

Entry to the After Party – which is supported by Red Bull and Sunderland Music City – is free and the event is open to all from 3pm to 6pm with over 18s only from 6pm onwards.

The Rap Showcase – for those aged 18 and over only – kicks off at 7.30pm and performers can sign up at sunderlandbid.co.uk/urbanfest/rap-showcase-registration before 31 July.

More information about Urban Fest and the After Party is at sunderlandbid.co.uk/urbanfest