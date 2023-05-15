It’s Full Steam Ahead for Darlington-based Heritage Engineering Business, Daniela Works

A Shildon-based engineer is using her skills to bring bespoke machine packaging and reverse engineering services to the North East.

Since launching in February 2022, Daniela Works has been tackling the heritage engineering jobs that are often overlooked by larger businesses, ensuring that heritage railway machines continue to run well for years to come.

Founder Daniela Filova came to the North East five years ago from the Czech Republic, where she operated her own engineering workshop from her grandmother’s house. Her first task in the UK was helping to build the country’s most powerful steam locomotive, the P2. Following on from this success, she has now set up Daniela Works to provide technical services to the railway heritage sector.

Daniela comments:

“I’ve always had a love for technical work. I set up my first business in the Czech Republic making replacement parts for heritage vehicles. I advertised my work online and was told about the opportunity to build the P2 locomotive in Darlington and since then, I’ve never looked back.”

“I’m now excited to see how far I can take my new business and I’m grateful for the support I’ve had in getting it to this point.”

Daniela Works was supported by a start-up loan of £18,000 from the Start Up Loans Company (SULCo.). These business loans are designed to help founders start, fund and scale their business. As well as providing vital funding, the loans come with twelve months of support, as well as one-to-one mentoring and help with applications, delivered by TEDCO Business Support.

Daniela continues:

“I found TEDCO through Google and got in contact with Mark Johnston. He proved to be a great advisor, and I’m really grateful for all his help. He walked me through the process of applying for the loan from the Start Up Loans Company. In addition to funding, the loan also came with a number of additional perks and benefits that are useful for new-starts like my business.”

TEDCO Business Advisor, Mark Johnston, who has supported Daniela on her start-up journey comments:

“Daniela’s experience and strong work ethic have already helped her establish herself within the engineering sector, and it’s wonderful to see Daniela Works go from strength to strength. There is a gap in the market for bespoke heritage engineering expertise, and Daniela is filling that niche with great success.

“It was a pleasure to help Daniela access to the support she needed to get her business up and running, and I wish her all the luck for the future.”