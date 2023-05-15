Mul leaves his distinctive mark on Dalton Park

Renowned North East artist, Mul Draws, has created the largest art installation Dalton Park has ever seen to celebrate the centre’s 20th anniversary.



Two huge, stunning murals have been created and 48 planters have had a Mul style makeover to add new dimensions of vibrancy and colour ahead of a special year.



His bold, urban street style has been translated into celebratory pieces that come together to form the largest collective art installation ever created at Dalton Park.



It is already capturing the imagination of visitors of all ages, with people taking lots of selfies and discussing the different elements of the designs.



Dalton Park Centre Manager, Richard Kaye, is delighted with the results. He said: “When we partnered with Mul we knew he would create something stunning, but he has surpassed all our expectations.



“It was amazing to see the work progress and he becomes fully immersed in what he is doing, which is very inspiring to see.



“People are stopping to admire the murals and planters and are really engaging with the artwork, which is exactly what we wanted.



“Collaborating with a regional artist is a great way to kick off our 20th year of trading and I would like to personally thank Mul for his outstanding efforts.”



Mul added: “It was fantastic to work with the team at Dalton Park on this special commission as part of a regional collaboration.



“I really enjoyed using a different colour palette and experimenting more with shapes and they gave me total freedom to have fun with it, which is always when I produce my best work.



“It is great to hear that my work is being so well received, especially as it is so close to home.”



The two murals can be found opposite BB’s Coffee and Codrophenia, while the planters are located across the outlet.



Mul’s stunning work is also on display across Newcastle as well as Manchester, Bristol, Hull and Berlin. He will be commissioning his first art show at the Baltic, Gateshead in June 2023.



Dalton Park will be announcing details of more celebratory projects in the coming weeks as it marks 20 years of business.

