IT’S TIME TO GETTA GELATO

Regatta Great Outdoors Takes to the Road with Free Gelato Tour to Kick Off a Summer of Adventure

Monday 18th May 2026 – Regatta Great Outdoors is hitting the road next week with a road trip to bring complimentary gelato to communities across England and Wales. To kick off the start of an adventure-filled summer, the brand’s nationwide tour will give families and outdoor enthusiasts the chance to enjoy free gelato and sorbet, lawn games, and product giveaways – with the first 25 visitors at each stop taking home an exclusive gift.

Celebrating its latest campaign, It’s Time to Getta Regatta, the nostalgic branded ice cream van will visit seven locations across five days with the first stop in the Lake District timed to coincide with the Bank Holiday weekend and the start of the school holidays – when the call of the great outdoors is at its loudest.

From the Lakes to the Cotswolds, the Time to Getta Regatta van is ready to serve a scoop of summer for the Great British public to help us all celebrate spontaneous summer adventures and feel-good moments.

The locations:

Grasmere, Moss Parrock, Monday 25th May 12-4

Castleford, Junction 32, Wednesday 27th May 12-4

Manchester City Centre, New Cathedral Street, Thursday 28th May 12-2.30

Betws-y-Coed, Holyhead Road (& Conwy), Friday 29th May 12.30-2.30

Cotswolds, Cotswolds Designer Outlet, Sunday 31st May 12-4

The highlights:

Free gelato and / or sorbet.

Summer-inspired pop–up with games and giveaways.

Building community and bringing joy with family games and fun.

Visitors to the pop–up will have the opportunity to sign up to Regatta Rewards, a membership that offers exclusive perks such as member-only prices, early access to sales, free delivery, and birthday discounts – plus tickets for future pop–ups, community events and more.

www.regatta.com

@regattaoutdoors