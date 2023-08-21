IVECO eDaily tows over 153 tonnes to claim Guinness World Record™

IVECO eDaily tows over 153 tonnes to claim GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for ‘Heaviest weight towed by an electric van’

A standard all-electric IVECO eDaily 3.5 tonne van has claimed the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the ‘Heaviest weight towed by an electric van’.

Basildon, 3rd July, 2023

A standard all-electric IVECO eDaily 3.5 tonne van has claimed the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the ‘Heaviest weight towed by an electric van’.

The IVECO eDaily is known for its class-leading 3.5 tonne towing capacity and strong truck-based chassis, with the van’s robust engineering now cementing its place in the history books with an official Guinness World Record.

Towing an incredible 153.58 tonnes, this standard production electric vehicle is now globally recognised for its extensive capabilities. In fact, this achievement surpasses records set by all-wheel drive electric cars, an impressive feat delivered by the eDaily’s 140kW rear-wheel drive drivetrain with 400Nm of torque.

On 20th June 2023 the record-breaking eDaily was hitched to the enormous IVECO X-Way Strator truck, built for IVECO customer Essex haulage company G&B Finch. This mighty machine was specially engineered to cope with moving large-scale loads of up to 150 tonnes.

The truck’s trailer was laden with a huge Collard Group earth-mover weighing in excess of 50 tonnes, with an additional seven tonnes of ballast being added for good measure. A fully-loaded IVECO X-Way 8×4 tipper truck was then attached to the Strator’s trailer before an all-terrain airport fire truck completed the 153-tonne road train. A specialised towbar designed by Mike Parker Design meeting record criteria insured this vast weight was secured to the eDaily.

Once it started moving the eDaily made steady progress down the stipulated 100ft of runway and crossed the finish line in front of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ invigilators to claim its impressive accolade. The van’s ‘hi-power’ mode – fitted to every eDaily as standard – was utilised on the run which provides bursts of additional power in demanding towing conditions for the all-electric van.

Blackbushe Airport in Surrey was selected as the record attempt location as its additional runways, surface and gradient met the strict GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ criteria. All towed vehicles were weighed using precision weigh pads supplied by Micro Weighing Solutions as part of the official Guinness regulations.

Who better than Britain’s current Strongest Man, Adam Bishop, to drive the eDaily and break the world record. He said: “The van was incredible. The scale of its challenge and what it towed was unbelievable, but it rolled up its sleeves and got on with the job. Amazing!”

IVECO UK Light Business-line Director, Mike Cutts said: “The IVECO eDaily has made history with this impressive record, reinforcing the strength, durability, and extensive capabilities of the eDaily. With an initial target of 130 tonnes, the eDaily far surpassed record requirements. I would like to thank everyone who came together to make this possible – it was a real team effort.”

The IVECO eDaily made EV history and highlights the benefits of its body on frame concept and the immediate torque delivery of its electric motor. Operators undertaking demanding towing missions can rest assured that the eDaily is more than capable of its official up to 3.5 tonnes towing capacity.

Please follow and like us: