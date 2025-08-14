‘Perfect match’ as racecourse teams up with riding for disabled charity

ACER, the Shetland pony, has been introduced to retired racehorse Ballyben to launch a partnership between a North East racecourse and a riding for the disabled charity.

As part of its support for the Unicorn Riding for the Disabled Centre, Redcar Racecourse will sponsor therapy pony Acer for a year.

To seal the relationship, some of the charity’s riders, volunteers and supporters were invited to the centre to see Acer meet Redcar’s official equine ambassador, Ballyben, for the first time.

And it was clear that size doesn’t matter as the miniature Shetland pony and the imposing thoroughbred hit it off straight away.

Little Acer is only nine-hands, while big ‘Ben’ stands at more than 16 hands, but they greeted each other with a friendly nuzzle.

“It’s the perfect match!” said Redcar’s general manager Amy Fair, announcing the partnership as part of National Racehorse Week, which takes place between August 23 and 31.

“We’ve never been involved with another equine charity, and this is a unique opportunity for us to promote the brilliant work of the Unicorn Centre, as well as provide practical support.

“It’s also a lovely way for us to showcase National Racehorse Week, and show how racehorses, like Ballyben, lead the best of lives after racing.”

Acer was guest of honour on Redcar’s Circus Family Fun Day last month, with the charity raising £700 through a collection. Further support will be provided after every Redcar meeting, with unused shavings being donated to the charity to save bedding costs.

Since he joined the centre in 2022, Acer has spread joy by visiting care homes, hospitals, and schools.

Meanwhile, new pal, Ballyben, is now 17 and enjoying retirement with Redcar’s raceday office manager, Claire Sutcliffe, following a career in which he won seven races.

Trained by Lucinda Russell and Malcom Jefferson, the chestnut was owned by Ailsa and Drew Russell, who gave him to Claire, a family friend, when his racing days were over.

He lives happily at Tullyvallen Equine Services, run at Carlton-in-Cleveland, by Claire’s daughter Lucinda, who is a racehorse trainer and married to champion National Hunt jockey, Brian Hughes. As well as eventing and show jumping, Ballyben also leads the young horses in the family business.

Di Jackson, Redcar’s sales and marketing executive, also has a special connection to Riding for the Disabled because the charity has played a big part in her rehabilitation since suffering serious injuries in a road accident three years ago.

“The Unicorn Centre does such an amazing job, and the RDA has been such a big help to me, so I’m thrilled to see this partnership developing,” said Di, who has 25 years’ experience in the racing industry.

Cheryl McKay, Head of Training and Events at the Unicorn Centre, in Stainton Way, said: “It’s so exciting to have our local racecourse recognising what we do as a charity and adopting Acer.”

To see the moment Acer met Ballyben, CLICK HERE