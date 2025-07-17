Jameel Motors and GAC to launch new range of EVs in the UK

Jameel Motors and GAC sign joint venture agreement in the UK to distribute EVs

Launch will include AION V SUV and AION UT hatchback EVs, with other models to follow

Cooperation expands Jameel Motors’ UK distribution portfolio to passenger vehicles, and marks a new market entry for GAC

Jameel Motors is building on 80 years of automotive excellence as a distributor and mobility solutions provider, while GAC is one of China’s major automakers

London, United Kingdom; July 16, 2025: Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, has signed a joint venture agreement with GAC, one of China’s major automakers that is globally recognised for safety, quality, innovation, and sustainability, to distribute GAC’s electric vehicles (EVs) in the United Kingdom (UK). In April, Jameel Motors announced it had won a distribution agreement for GAC in Poland through a competitive process involving both local and international companies.

This innovative joint venture will be one of the first of its kind with a Chinese automaker in the UK, a market with significant long-term potential and will be established after completion of relevant regulatory and antitrust approvals. With battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations up 25.8% year-on-year and accounting for 21.8% of new car sales (SMMT, May 2025[1]), the UK is a strong and expanding hub for EV adoption.

The agreement expands Jameel Motors’ existing portfolio in the UK – where it already distributes the electric commercial vehicle brand Farizon Auto – and will be its first passenger vehicle brand in the market. The partnership will bring new electric vehicles to the UK, driving market growth and offering customers a broader range of choices.

Initially, two all-electric models from GAC AION will be available: the AION V, a C-segment SUV, and the AION UT, a B-segment hatchback. AION showcases GAC’s core strengths of award-winning quality and pioneering technology – ideally suited to meet the rising demand for quality electric vehicles among UK drivers. They will be available through select retail partners across the UK, with first customer deliveries expected at the end of Q1 2026. Additional models will follow to expand the AION line-up.

Jasmmine Wong, Chief Executive Officer – Jameel Motors, stated: “The joint venture with GAC represents a shared vision, and an exciting opportunity to meet the UK’s growing demand for smarter, cleaner passenger vehicles. Led by customer preference and guided by our expertise, we’re committed to staying ahead of trends and delivering first-class solutions that are both innovative and sustainable.”

Wayne Wei, President – GAC International, added: “GAC’s entry into the UK marks a crucial step in its internationalisation strategy. As we set foot in this dynamic market, GAC is committed to bringing industry-leading products and first-class services to UK consumers.”

GAC is one of China’s major car manufacturers, ranking as number 181 in the Fortune Global 500 and having gained international recognition for its high-quality vehicles, advanced technological solutions, and commitment to sustainability. GAC’s business spans seven major sectors: R&D, complete vehicles, auto parts, energy and ecosystem, international operations, trade and mobility, as well as investment and finance. It is one of the most comprehensive automotive groups in China in terms of its industrial chain. As of today, GAC has a market presence across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa and America, in a total of 84 countries and regions worldwide. Driven by a strong commitment to innovation, GAC has reached major milestones in its international expansion, with overseas sales of its self-branded vehicles surpassing 100,000 units for the first time in 2024, a 92.3% year-on-year increase.

Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognised commercial and passenger vehicle brands and has operations in more than 10 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia. This agreement marks another milestone as Jameel Motors continues to expand internationally and harness innovation for the future of mobility.

For more information, please visit jameelmotors.com and www.gacgroup.com.