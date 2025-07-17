Staycation nation: Brits are road trip ready as they choose wheels over wings this summer

Škoda is marking the start of summer with two specially equipped Octavia vRS Estates – the perfect companion for UK road trips with roof tents and camping kit

Tentbox Lite roof tents are fitted to both vRS models, with one also kitted out with an innovative Czech-designed EGOE box camping unit in the boot

Škoda UK research has found 83% of drivers want to explore more of the UK, with one third (34%) saying fun roads are key to a great road trip

80% said they like to enjoy the journey as much as the destination, while 33% prefer driving over flying, going by train or catching a ferry due to cost

One in 10 (13%) motorists have also researched getting a roof tent for their car, while 36% say they’d hit the road on more spontaneous trips if they had one

The two Octavia vRS Estates are available on the Škoda UK press fleet now

Milton Keynes, 16 July 2025: British holidaymakers want to explore more of what’s on their doorstep, as Škoda UK finds 83% of motorists are keen to holiday on home turf this year. As a result, Škoda has kitted out two adventure-ready Octavia vRS Estates with essential kit to create the perfect road trip companion.

The two Octavia vRS Estates are now available on the Škoda UK press fleet for a summer of driving fun, with roof tents and an innovative camping box in the boot for effortless exploration. The simple set-up means there are no bent tent pegs or broken poles in sight, plus a bed for two to sleep in within five minutes of arriving. That makes it easier for the 36% of UK drivers who say they’d go on more spontaneous trips if they had a set-up like this one.

The addition of the roof tent frees up space in the Octavia vRS Estate’s 640-litre boot (1,700-litres with the rear seats down), meaning ample storage for all the getaway essentials.

A boot-based EGOE ‘box’ camping unit is also fitted to one of the cars, which has been designed and built in the Czech Republic. It includes an integrated gas cooker, collapsible sink with tap and hose, food prep area and storage space. And because the Octavia vRS Estate’s boot is so practical, there’s still room for luggage, while the rear seats remain usable even with the EGOE box installed, ensuring space for child seats or furry friends.

Škoda’s most powerful and fastest Octavia vRS ever features a 2.0 TSI four-cylinder engine producing 265 PS, making it the ideal road trip companion. Capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in just 6.4 seconds, it stands as the performance flagship of the Octavia range. It’s a perfect match for the 34% of Brits who believe fun driving roads are key to an enjoyable road trip – especially with 80% saying they want to enjoy the journey as much as the destination.

The UK’s holidaying habits

Škoda UK’s research reveals Brits are taking holiday plans into their own hands, with 61% considering going on a road trip this year because it means they can be spontaneous and stop where they choose. Over half (52%) want to unleash their adventurous side and visit places they’ve never been before, while visiting friends and family en-route is another popular reason for taking to the road (37%).

For the journey, UK motorists (unsurprisingly) say nice weather is the most important contributing factor (68%) to a good road trip, while scenic routes (64%) and the company in the car (53%) are all important as well. Cost is a key factor in the decision to jump behind the wheel, with 33% saying driving is more affordable than going by plane, train or boat.

Distance isn’t a worry either, with more than half (55%) happy to travel more than 300 miles for a road trip, while almost one in 10 (7%) say they’d be willing to cover 1,001 miles or more – as long as there are good snacks, with 34% claiming this is essential to a good road trip. With signature Škoda storage solutions, an efficient-yet-powerful engine and comfortable sports seats, the Octavia vRS Estate makes the perfect tool for the job.

Must-visit destinations

Here are the top five places to head on a road trip, according to British drivers:

1. The Scottish Highlands (42%)

2. The Lake District, Cumbria (40%)

3. Yorkshire Dales (36%)

4. Isle of Skye, Scotland (35%)

5. St. Ives, Cornwall (35%)