James Getting His Teeth Into New RMT Healthcare Tax Manager Role

The specialist healthcare division of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors has brought in an experienced finance professional to further enhance the services it offers to dental practices.

James Bell has joined Gosforth-based RMT Healthcare as a tax manager and has more than two decades’ experience of working on the personal and business finances of healthcare professionals, with a particular emphasis on the dental sector.

James originally came to the North East to study at Newcastle University, where he completed a master’s degree in engineering and mathematics before starting his career in professional services.

He has worked in different roles with several of the region’s best-known professional services firms and has gained a strong reputation for his work in the dental sector over a number of years.

RMT Healthcare is one of the UK’s leading specialist medical and healthcare accountancy practices and already the largest dedicated specialist team outside London, which acts for well over 1,000 medical professionals both within and outside the North East.

It has seen significant growth over the last few years as it has helped an increasing number of clients manage their financial situations both during and in the aftermath of the pandemic.

James Bell says: “The unique way in which healthcare providers operate and are regulated means they need specialised support and advice to ensure they can manage their personal and professional finances and responsibilities in the most appropriate ways.

“The speciality in dentistry that I’ve developed through my career and RMT’s commitment to expanding its presence in this sector made coming here a really good career opportunity for me.

“The firm is living up to its reputation for being an enjoyable place to work with a positive, friendly culture, and I’ve settled in really well.”

Richard Humphreys, Director at RMT Healthcare, adds: “Many healthcare providers have seen a great deal of change and upheaval in their personal and practice finances over the last few years, and our role has been to enable them to stay fully focused on looking after their patients by keeping these finances in proper order.

“Demand for our services is continuing to grow and James’ expertise will be crucial in helping us meet new and existing clients’ needs, especially in the dental sector.”

RMT Accountants provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its accountancy, specialist tax, medical and healthcare, corporate finance and recovery and insolvency teams, and works with UK companies of all sizes both within and outside the North East, as well as with a range of international clients.

Please follow and like us: