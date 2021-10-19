Robson Laidler Accountants in Newcastle and Durham has expanded its marketing team with the appointment of James Bray as digital marketing executive.

James Bray, 21, from Gosforth has joined the firm after graduating from Northumbria University with a first-class B.A. (Hons) degree in Entrepreneurial Business Management.

James will support the firm with its business development targets, underpinned by an aggressive marketing strategy.

Whilst studying, James set up his own small business, where he taught himself digital marketing skills. This, combined with his experience in a sales role whilst studying makes him a great addition to the growing team.

James said: “I am excited to be joining the Robson Laidler team, I feel I can make an impact by bringing some fresh digital marketing ideas to the table.

“After hearing about Robson Laidler’s goals for expansion, and more importantly, its strong value-based culture, I knew this was a rare opportunity I wanted to be part of.”

James will focus on boosting brand awareness and increasing audience touch points and engagement, through podcasts, video and an organic and paid marketing content strategy.

Robson Laidler head of marketing Gemma Graham said: “We have grown our team by more than 70% in recent years and recruiting James into the marketing function of the business will only help us to further develop and achieve our business goals.

“For us marketing isn’t just about driving sales, it’s about showcasing everything that is great about our business from the excellent service that we deliver, to the work we do in the community, our health and wellbeing initiatives and our values-based culture.

“Digital marketing is fast paced and ever-changing and James has the passion to ensure that Robson Laidler is ahead of the curve with the latest trends as we continue to focus on high growth areas of our business including business advisory, healthcare and tax consultancy.”

Robson Laidler is a 100-year-old firm that has offices in Jesmond and Chester le Street with a total headcount of over 90 staff including accountants, tax advisors, business advisors and wealth managers.