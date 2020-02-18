As she builds towards her maiden summer EP release, the north-east’s R&B star, Jamilah, begins 2020 with the release of her new single, After 10.

Produced by Footsteps, and alongside Brook, two Londoners with whom Jamilah has worked with previously, ‘After 10’ will be the first of four single releases throughout this year, continuing to build on recent successes.

In fact, the past eighteen months have seen the Jarrow-born musician release a good half dozen tracks, including that of Low Life, and What If, whilst also performing the length and breadth of the country.

However, during the past six months, the star has taken somewhat of a step back from performing duties, saying: “I did so in order to rejuvenate and to focus on this new project, this year.

“There’s some new, fresh music which is taking shape nicely and it’s been really refreshing, empowering for me to take that time away from the stage.

“I’m now ready to release a whole new package of content, and then start gigging again, with fresh material.”

Already one of BBC Introducing NE 10 Tips for 2020, the first of those sounds to drop from Jamilah will be ‘After 10’ at the end of the month, and, with a music video shot in and around Newcastle, it’s certain to light the 2020 blue-touch paper for a musician who lights up any stage with her endearing presence and glamour.

“You know me, it’s always R&B,” beamed Jamilah when discussing her new offering, “it’s been sat there for a while now but it had to be the first release (of my new project).

“All of my music has meaning to me, as does this one, and this is a story about being stuck in a magnetic friendship, relationship with someone who you keep being drawn back to.

“It’s just a page if you will, a snippet from my diary to which people will only know me through that, and that’s how my music flows – that and it has to pass my ‘car test’ as well!”

‘After 10,’ the first release of R&B star Jamilah’s upcoming, debut EP, is scheduled for release on all major platforms, in late February/early March 2020.

Keep up-to-date with all things Jamilah via her Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JamilahOfficial/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/JamilahMusic