As the electric vehicle revolution continues, Jardine Motors Group has announced that it has been selected as the London and southern UK retailer for the exclusive Automobili Pininfarina Battista pure-electric hyper GT. The luxury retailer will operate under the name of Automobili Pininfarina London.

The launch of Automobili Pininfarina London is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for hypercar afficionados and collectors in the UK to own a limited edition, handmade electric hyper GT; one that sets the benchmark for sustainable automotive luxury alongside breath-taking design and unprecedented performance.

The Automobili Pininfarina London team is providing the unique opportunity for prospective clients to view the Battista hyper GT in person. The Battista Anniversario will be visiting the UK as part of a world tour later this month, creating a rare opportunity for potential clients to see and feel the unique characteristics that define a pure-electric hyper GT.

Neil Williamson, CEO for Jardine Motors Group, said: “Jardine Motors Group is very proud to have secured the London and southern retail rights for the Automobili Pininfarina Battista pure-electric hyper GT. The Pininfarina name is legendary in the world of motoring and we are excited to partner with the company to bring Battista to our enthusiastic clients in Britain. We are privileged to have the incredible, limited- edition Battista Anniversario with us in April and we anticipate significant demand as clients seek to get up close and personal with a unique and sustainable motoring innovation from a prestigious luxury car maker.”

Battista delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0-100 km/h sub- two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm torque, the Battista combines exceptional engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista’s 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a simulated WLTP range of over 500 km (310 miles) on a single charge.

No more than 150 will be created and, like many iconic Pininfarina designs of the past, each will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy. With Battista prototype development now at an advanced stage, potential clients in London and southern England are invited to register and explore Battista ownership at www.jardinemotors.co.uk/coming-soon-pininfarina/

As part of a bespoke client experience, every Battista owner will be invited to meet the Automobili Pininfarina team responsible for designing, engineering and developing the most powerful car ever produced in Italy. During this visit to the birthplace of Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, owners will explore the near-infinite opportunities to create a bespoke Battista, with the team led by Automobili Pininfarina Chief Design Officer Luca Borgogno on hand to showcase an enchanting range of colours, materials and finishes inspired by the natural beauty of Italy’s Piemonte region. The opening ceremony for this enhanced facility is planned for summer 2021.

Per Svantesson, Automobili Pininfarina CEO remarked: “I am delighted that we have strengthened the presence of Automobili Pininfarina in the UK through this partnership with Jardine Motors Group. Through the launch of Automobili Pininfarina London, future owners of Battista are guaranteed world- class customer service and access to the entire Automobili Pininfarina family. I look forward to personally meeting every owner and introducing them to our world of sustainable automotive luxury.”

The Battista hyper GT arrives in London following an extensive and successful development and testing phase, in which the vehicle has been put through its paces across a number of key locations including Nardo Technical Center and the surrounding roads. This has also coincided with the pre-series production coming to near completion.