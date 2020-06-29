(Images above courtesy of , featured by Malcolm Sinclair, and main by Vanessa Stewart)

The Zoe Gilby Quartet returns to the stage, socially distanced of course, for the first time in months on July 12 when they perform to the empty bowels of Newcastle’s community-owned music venue, The Globe.

Led by the award-winning musician, Tyneside’s Zoe Gilby, will be joined on stage by her multi-instrumentalist husband, Andy Champion, guitarist Mark Williams, and drummer Russ Morgan it’ll also be the first time in four months the venue has opened its doors.

Strange times have befallen everyone across the globe and, for Zoe and Andy, it’s been more a case of home gigs via Patreon to keep the music alive, although of late they have ‘attended’ a couple of festivals, performing for the Langtoun Jazz Festival at home (a fundraiser for the Kirkcaldy Foodbank), and the Oxford Festival of the Arts.

Being able to take to the stage, and locally, is something that, understandably, excites the quartet, even if Mark Williams and Russ Morgan have to be just that little bit further apart than usual.

“It feels like it has been a lifetime since we have been able to perform live together as a quartet,” began Zoe, who, alongside husband Andy have kept in regular contact with their fellow musicians throughout the pandemic.

“We are all so excited to be able to interact and play our music together again on Sunday 12 July.

“We are so thankful and extremely lucky to have the support and to be invited by the jazz coop to perform at this socially distanced live stream at The Globe.

“It feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are chomping at the bit and can’t wait to reconnect with our virtual audience.”

(Image courtesy of Ken Drew)

Hosted by Jazz.Coop Newcastle, a community cooperative which aims to support the learning, performance and development of jazz related music and the arts, they are based at The Globe, Newcastle.

Dave Parker, the Co-Chair of Jazz.Coop alongside Debra Milne, added: “This will be the first time a band has played at The Globe for four months, and it will be the first time we have live-streamed from the venue.

“We couldn’t have a better band to launch this new season; the Zoe Gilby Quartet features four of the finest jazz musicians in the North East – no, in the UK – and I can’t wait to hear them.”

In addition to the performance of the Zoe Gilby Quartet, The Globe will be looking at, and hosting a number of events at the venue over the coming months. Something which will be of benefit to themselves, and to the artists across the region.

“Over the coming weeks we will be streaming a range of live music from The Globe,” added Dave.

“At first the venue will not be open to the public although we are planning to allow audiences into The Globe when we can accommodate them safely, and within government guidelines.”

Those ‘attending’ the performance on Sunday 12 July are being invited to make a ‘small entrance fee’ payment (recommendation of £5 per person, although more, if spectators can afford it, is welcomed).

IN ORDER TO VIEW THE LIVESTREAM GIG PLEASE DO THE FOLLOWING:

1) Make a donation via https://bit.ly/2YWVZAV and donate what you can afford, £5 per person is the suggested minimum. Please do so as early as possible, as a rush of requests just before the gig may result in some people missing the start.

2) Once a notification of donation is received the venue will then send an email with instructions on how to view the livestream. Please note that this is not an automated process and venue volunteers may not respond immediately. Also remember that messages will go direct to the email account associated with the payment, this may not use be the one you usually use.

3) It is recommended that you access and save the link as soon as instructions are received and, on Sunday 12 July, the ‘doors open’ at 7.45pm to give you time to check your set up, get comfortable and chat with other members of the audience.

Keep up-to-date with all things Zoe Gilby via her website http://www.zoegilby.co.uk/ and social media outlets Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ZoeGilby/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/ZoeGilbyMusic whilst you can follow The Globe on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheGlobeNewcastleUponTyne/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/theglobene4 whilst the Jazz.Coop is at https://www.facebook.com/jazz.coop.uk/ and https://twitter.com/JazzCoopUK