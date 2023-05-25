J&B Recycling Continues to Invest in State-of-the-Art Technology with Installation of Eighth Optical Sorter at Award Winning MRF

J&B Recycling, part of the Urbaser Group, is pleased to announce the installation of a new STADLER optical sorter at its materials recovery facility (MRF) in Hartlepool. This latest technology marks another significant investment of £450k in the Windermere MRF, which won ‘Facility of the Year’ at last year’s National Recycling Awards.

The new optical sorter uses advanced technology to identify and recover plastics from other materials based on a range of characteristics including polymer type, colour, and/or shape. With its high accuracy and speed, the optical sorter will help J&B Recycling to increase its plastics recovery rates, reduce contamination, and produce high-quality materials for recycling.

Speaking about the installation, Matthew Tyrie, Operations Director of J&B Recycling, said: “We are delighted to have installed the new optical sorter at our Windermere MRF. This investment underlines our commitment to recycling and sustainability and will enable us to significantly increase our recovery rates of plastics, which is one of the most difficult materials to recycle.”

The installation of the STADLER optical sorter is part of J&B Recycling’s ongoing efforts to stay at the forefront of recycling technology and provide the highest quality recycled materials to its customers.

Matthew added: “We are proud to be leading the way in providing the best quality waste management and recycling solutions, and we will continue to invest in the latest technology to further enhance our capabilities.”

The STADLER optical sorter is now fully operational and has already begun processing plastic materials at J&B Recycling’s facility.

J&B Recycling is part of the Urbaser Group, a world leader in environmental solutions, a global company focused on leveraging the value of the world’s resources to build a more sustainable tomorrow, serving more than 70 million people in 19 countries through a huge network of more than 50,000 employees and 150 plants that work every day to achieve real circularity. Since joining the Group in July 2021, Urbaser continue to support J&B Recycling with their growth and improvement plan.

For more information about J&B Recycling and their waste management solutions, please visit their website at www.jbrecycling.co.uk.

Please follow and like us: