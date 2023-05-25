Plans approved for new homes in South East Northumberland

Following the success of Amethyst Home’s Sleekburn View development, in South East Northumberland, the Consett based developer has secured planning approval for an additional 48 homes in the area.

The Pastures, located in close proximity to Sleekburn View, will offer a mix of seven different house styles including two, three and four bedroomed attached and detached properties, with five available for affordable sale.

All homes will be built to high specification and design standards, meeting – and where possible exceeding – the regulatory requirements around sustainability and energy efficiency.

Work is anticipated to start on site in the Summer of 2023, with the first residents moving in during the Spring of 2024. Completion of the project is expected to be towards the end of 2025.

Richard Bass, Development Director at Amethyst Homes, said: “It is rewarding for our team to secure approval for The Pastures, which we are confident will prove as popular and successful as Sleekburn View. South East Northumberland – and in particular Blyth – has benefitted from significant investment in recent years and buyers are keen to be part of the area’s transformation.

“The introduction of the new rail network in 2024 between Ashington and Newcastle Central Station, which will stop at Blyth, and the sites access to the A189 (Spine Road) and coastal routes make it a popular choice for house hunters.

“With this project coming on stream and a number of other potential developments in the pipeline, we are confident we can achieve our ambition of becoming a 200 home a year developer by 2025.”

As part of the development, Amethyst Homes will be installing new footpaths linking to the bus stops on Brock Lane.

Established in 2013, Amethyst Homes has built its business around its customers, with a strong emphasis on providing quality, sustainable homes in the communities in which people choose to live and work. To date it has delivered over 450 properties in the North East.

Currently operating across four live sites including at South East Northumberland, Consett and Stillington, to the North West of Stockton-on-Tees, Amethyst specialises in a wide range of housing from starter homes to family properties and affordable bungalows.

In addition to its home building successes, since the beginning of the year, Amethyst has recruited eight new members of staff, trained two apprentices, and invested over £3m into local jobs, training, and the supply chain.

Both Regents Park (Consett) and The Meadows (Stillington) won Premier Guarantee, Quality Recognition Awards in 2021-2022, for the high standard of homes delivered.

For more information and the range of properties available, please visit: www.amethysthomes.co.uk. It is anticipated that the homes at The Pastures will initially be sold from East Sleekburn’s marketing suite, before a show home and sales office is constructed at the new site.

*Picture caption: A property at Amethyst Homes’ Sleekburn View.

Please follow and like us: