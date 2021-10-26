Star of Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs, Jeff Garlin, has announced his first UK stand up tour since 2017. His ‘No Device Connected’ tour starts on Mon 6th June at Brighton’s Theatre Royal and culminates on Sat 25th at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

Garlin has numerous TV credits that include ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ (which he also executive produces), ‘The Goldbergs’, ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ and ‘Entourage’. Other film appearances include ‘RoboCop 3’, ‘Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me’, Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Frontal’, with Eddie Murphy in ‘Daddy Day Care’, ‘The Bounty Hunter’ with Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler and most recently in 2019 ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

Join Jeff for the night:

23rd June @ Whitley Bay Playhouse, Whitley

For more dates and ticketing information, visit https://www.seetickets.com/tour/jeff-garlin.