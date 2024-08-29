  • Thu. Aug 29th, 2024

food

Jeremy Clarkson Opens New Pub, The Hawkstone Arms, on His Farm

Aug 29, 2024 #Hawkstone, #Jeremy Clarkson

In a move that’s sure to please fans of both Jeremy Clarkson and fine ales, the former “Top Gear” host has launched a new pub, The Hawkstone Arms, on his Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds. This new venture reflects Clarkson’s ongoing commitment to promoting local produce and creating a unique rural experience.

The Hawkstone Arms: A New Destination

Located amidst the picturesque scenery of the Cotswolds, The Hawkstone Arms offers more than just a pint. It’s designed to be a quintessential British pub, blending traditional charm with Clarkson’s personal touch. The establishment is named after Hawkstone Lager, a beer brewed from ingredients grown on Clarkson’s own farm. This choice highlights his dedication to farm-to-table principles, ensuring that the pub’s offerings are rooted in local production.

A New Chapter for Clarkson

Clarkson’s move into the pub business is the latest in a series of ventures that have seen him expand beyond his well-known media career. From his successful television projects to his previous forays into farming, Clarkson has continually demonstrated a knack for turning his passions into profitable enterprises. The Hawkstone Arms fits neatly into this narrative, combining his love for the countryside with his entrepreneurial spirit.

A Taste of Local Flavor

The Hawkstone Arms is more than just a place to grab a drink; it’s an experience that aims to connect patrons with the land. The pub will serve Hawkstone Lager alongside a range of other locally-sourced foods, offering visitors a taste of the Cotswolds. This approach not only supports local farmers and producers but also provides a genuine slice of rural life for guests.

Community and Future Plans

Clarkson has expressed enthusiasm for how The Hawkstone Arms will integrate into the local community. He envisions it as a hub where people can enjoy good food, great beer, and engaging conversation. The pub is also expected to host events and activities, further strengthening its role as a community gathering spot.

As Clarkson continues to develop his farm and its surrounding ventures, The Hawkstone Arms represents a significant and exciting new chapter. For locals and visitors alike, it promises to be a welcoming destination that celebrates the best of British pub culture and local produce.

Conclusion

The Hawkstone Arms stands as a testament to Jeremy Clarkson’s adventurous spirit and his dedication to celebrating and supporting local agriculture. As it opens its doors, it invites everyone to experience a taste of the Cotswolds and to share in Clarkson’s passion for fine beer and good company.

