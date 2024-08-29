Teesside Hospice supported in campaign by Steel Benders

Steel Benders UK, a leading steel processing, profiling and forming company, has generously donated expertise and materials to Teesside Hospice’s ‘Forever in Our Hearts’ campaign.

The support helped to create a stunning steel heart sculpture that symbolises lasting remembrance and support for the hospice.

The project stemmed from a meeting between Phil Anderson, operations director at Steel Benders, and Channon Barlow, head of fundraising at Teesside Hospice.

Phil said: “We discussed incorporating a heart design for Teesside Hospice, and from there we went away and drew some initial drawings and designs.

“It has been fantastic to be part of and it’s lovely to know how much this will mean to those who have lost loved ones.”

Middlesbrough-based Steel Benders’ Mark Tenwick, a sales and estimate CAD technician, added: “It took about a week to finalise the design and figure out material requirements. Over the next two months, we made minor adjustments to ensure the best outcome.”

The steel heart, meticulously crafted by Steel Benders, will serve as a poignant tribute to loved ones and a powerful reminder of the vital work that goes on because it will be permanently stationed at the Hospice in Linthorpe, Middlesbrough.

The Forever in our Hearts appeal is a special way to celebrate the life of a loved one with a lasting tribute. In exchange for a donation, people receive a beautiful steel heart.

Each locally-crafted heart is then engraved elsewhere with a dedication and the campaign message of ‘If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart and I’ll stay there forever.’

Every person who dedicated a heart was invited to a special launch event where people collected their personalised hearts and attached them to the Heart sculpture placed in the beautiful walled gardens at Wynyard Hall.

That is now being moved to the Hospice where people can still dedicate a heart in memory of their loved ones, and attach it to the installation at Teesside Hospice.

Channon said: “The team at Steel Benders were amazing at bringing our vision to life. From a quick idea and just a few sketches to building this brilliant sculpture, I can’t thank Phil, Mark and the team enough for their hard work and expertise on this project.”

Teesside Hospice relies heavily on community support to continue providing essential care and support to those facing life-limiting illnesses.

Steel Benders’ managing director Tania Cooper said: “The compassionate care Teesside Hospice provides to the community is invaluable, and we’re honoured to continue supporting their vital work.”

Steel Benders sent a nine-strong team to take part in the Tough Mudder at Skipton earlier this summer where more than £3000 was raised and donated to Teesside Hospice.

*Check out steelbenders.co.uk and teessidehospice.org