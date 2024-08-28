Hoults Yard tenants find out who’s top dog

CRUFTS YARD … dog owners and their pets

NEWCASTLE’S business village has proven its pet-friendly credentials by hosting its own dog show.

Hoults Yard held its third annual dog show – Crufts Yard – and its first since the Covid pandemic earlier this week.

HyHubs, the company which owns and runs Hoults Yard, has always been happy for its tenants to bring well-behaved dogs on to the Yard, and to its other two sites – Haylofts in central Newcastle and Hypoint in Gateshead.

More than 30 dog owners regularly bring their pets to work at Hoults Yard, while a smaller number do likewise at Haylofts and Hypoint.

Laura Goldston, General Manager at HyHubs, said: “We were delighted to bring back Crufts Yard to Hoults Yard. We previously had three such dog shows and they were extremely popular.

“This year’s event was held at Tapyard Studios, an amazing, flexible space on the Yard, and attracted 15 canine competitors. We’ve always had a dog-friendly policy, but we want to go beyond that and actively encourage dog owners to bring their pets to work.”

The show had five categories: Handsomest Hound; Prettiest Pooch; Waggiest Tail; Top Trickster and Judges’ Choice.

The awards had three judges: Jack Brydon, of Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter; Jill Simmons, of online pet accessory shop The Jazz and Juke Store, and Jane Jeffreys, from Hoults Yard.

Lily Stearman, Territorial Account Manager at Uber Eats, based at Hoults Yard, is the owner of Charlie, a Border Terrier/Jack Russell cross, who won the Judges’ Choice category.

Lily said: “Charlie comes into the office every day I’m at Hoults Yard and is great at keeping everyone’s morale up. He’s 17 now and I really don’t want to leave him in the house, so it’s brilliant that he’s welcomed at work and on Hoults Yard.

“The dog show is a brilliant idea and really helped us get to know our neighbours and other tenants.”

Gavin Knights, MD at Honeypot Media, based at Haylofts, is the proud owner of labrador Darcy who won categories at the dog show – Prettiest Pooch and Top Trickster.

Gavin said: “I used to have a business at Hoults Yard, and when I set up Honeypot I knew I wanted to stay with HyHubs, but decided to base ourselves at Haylofts. Both places have a real family feel to them and we love being based at Haylofts, it’s a brilliant space.

“You get plenty of help and support from Laura Goldston and her team, and Crufts’ Yard is another example of HyHubs creating warm and inclusive environments in their centres. Darcy is a popular and regular figure at Haylofts and I think she enjoyed popping back to Hoults Yard for the show.”

Winners of the other two categories were: Handsomest Hound – Noodle, and Waggiest Tail, Milo.

Proceeds for the show – each entry was charged a fee – were donated to Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter.

Charlie Hoult, MD at Hoults Yard, added: “Community and collaboration are the glue at our three sites and Crufts Yard is just one are way of bringing people together, while raising a bit of cash for a good cause.”

